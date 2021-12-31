Highland Private Wealth Management Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Visa Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

New Purchases: ATOM, IVW, AMD, SNOW, BX, VTV, ATVI, ANTM, VRTX, RTX, PGR, NOC, NSC, NTAP, MU, ISRG, ICE, HPQ, EL, CCI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Unity Software Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Visa Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Moody's Corporation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Private Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Highland Private Wealth Management owns 188 stocks with a total value of $790 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 322,155 shares, 13.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,276,522 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,829 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 582,161 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.36% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 255,035 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97%

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Atomera Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $277.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $76.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 345,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $99.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 159,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $39.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 187,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 45.09%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 58,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 121.17%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $110.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 48.19%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37.

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95.

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59.

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.