Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys CoStar Group Inc, Watsco Inc, Tricon Residential Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CoStar Group Inc, Watsco Inc, Tricon Residential Inc, POINT Biopharma Global Inc, Broadcom Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Bitfarms during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baskin Financial Services Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Baskin Financial Services Inc. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 488,436 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,514 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 21,637 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% TFI International Inc (TFII) - 522,609 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 939,138 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 256,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.37 and $315.96, with an estimated average price of $296.96. The stock is now traded at around $287.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 43,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 314,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.83 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $7.49. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 179,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $541.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $55.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $14.3.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in Bitfarms Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.55 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $6.21.