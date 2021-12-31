Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys CoStar Group Inc, Watsco Inc, Tricon Residential Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: CSGP, WSO, TCN, PNT, AVGO, QSR,
- Added Positions: PYPL, V, CHTR, SYK, AMT, JPM, CNI, BLK, AMZN, WCN, COST, DPZ, FB, MCO, NFLX, BAM, RACE, FND, GRP.U, PBA, MTN, BRK.B, BIP, FTS, TRP, TU, DIS, CM, DDOG, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, NVDA, TD, BMO, BNS,
- Sold Out: ATVI, AQN, BITF,
For the details of Baskin Financial Services Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baskin+financial+services+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baskin Financial Services Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 488,436 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,514 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 21,637 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- TFI International Inc (TFII) - 522,609 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 939,138 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 256,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.37 and $315.96, with an estimated average price of $296.96. The stock is now traded at around $287.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 43,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tricon Residential Inc (TCN)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 314,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: POINT Biopharma Global Inc (PNT)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.83 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $7.49. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 179,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $541.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $55.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $14.3.Sold Out: Bitfarms Ltd (BITF)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in Bitfarms Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.55 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $6.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baskin Financial Services Inc.. Also check out:
1. Baskin Financial Services Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Baskin Financial Services Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baskin Financial Services Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baskin Financial Services Inc. keeps buying