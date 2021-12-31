TMD Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , Renaissance IPO ETF, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, First Trust Internat

New Purchases: JPST, IPO, EMQQ, PHDG, ARKW, ARKG, GD, O, MRGR,

JPST, IPO, EMQQ, PHDG, ARKW, ARKG, GD, O, MRGR, Added Positions: CAPE, IVOL, FCTR, QUAL, MTUM, BTAL, IAU, INFL, IJR, FPX, FNDF, NETL, UCON, SMMD,

CAPE, IVOL, FCTR, QUAL, MTUM, BTAL, IAU, INFL, IJR, FPX, FNDF, NETL, UCON, SMMD, Reduced Positions: FIXD, ARKK, MSFT, GOOGL, JNJ, BA, SBUX, VZ, VUG, VTV,

FIXD, ARKK, MSFT, GOOGL, JNJ, BA, SBUX, VZ, VUG, VTV, Sold Out: JMST, FPXI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , Renaissance IPO ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TMD Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, TMD Wealth Management, LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TMD Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tmd+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 250,880 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 190,809 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74% First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) - 949,941 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 951,314 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.41% AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) - 1,049,218 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%

TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 332,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.11 and $69.76, with an estimated average price of $63.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 96,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 51,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.32 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $37.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 53,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79. The stock is now traded at around $92.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TMD Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 2110.13%. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $22.88, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 604,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TMD Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 42.39%. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TMD Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02.

TMD Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $62.37.