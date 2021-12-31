TMD Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , Renaissance IPO ETF, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, First Trust Internat

- New Purchases: JPST, IPO, EMQQ, PHDG, ARKW, ARKG, GD, O, MRGR,
- Added Positions: CAPE, IVOL, FCTR, QUAL, MTUM, BTAL, IAU, INFL, IJR, FPX, FNDF, NETL, UCON, SMMD,
- Reduced Positions: FIXD, ARKK, MSFT, GOOGL, JNJ, BA, SBUX, VZ, VUG, VTV,
- Sold Out: JMST, FPXI,
For the details of TMD Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tmd+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TMD Wealth Management, LLC
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 250,880 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 190,809 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74%
- First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) - 949,941 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13%
- Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 951,314 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.41%
- AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) - 1,049,218 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%
TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 332,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.11 and $69.76, with an estimated average price of $63.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 96,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 51,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG)
TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.32 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $37.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 53,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79. The stock is now traded at around $92.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
TMD Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)
TMD Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 2110.13%. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $22.88, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 604,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)
TMD Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 42.39%. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
TMD Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02.Sold Out: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)
TMD Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $62.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of TMD Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. TMD Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TMD Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TMD Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TMD Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying