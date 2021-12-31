Wall Capital Group, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: IVV, AGG, FIBR, TLT,
- Added Positions: MINT, SCHX, SSUS, SCHF, VLUE, SPY, BNDX, EMB, JNK,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, MTUM, SLY, QUAL, USMV, EFA, VNQ, EEM,
- Sold Out: GE,
For the details of Wall Capital Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wall+capital+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wall Capital Group, Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 328,846 shares, 49.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 314,931 shares, 19.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.08%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) - 199,633 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.21%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 229,079 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 86,573 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71%
Wall Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $441.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 9,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Wall Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Wall Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor (FIBR)
Wall Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $98.68 and $100.29, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Wall Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 287.96%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 23,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Wall Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.
