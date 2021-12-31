Vision Capital Management, Inc. Buys Pinterest Inc, Schlumberger, Amgen Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Tesla Inc, Comcast Corp

- New Purchases: PINS, SLB, SCHJ, KRG, SCHW, MAS, NVDA, PFE, TMO, IVW, MDY,
- Added Positions: VEA, AMGN, VWO, IVV, DIS, IJR, ESGU, IAU, PYPL, QCOM, ESGD, IJH, SUSB, IQV, IGSB, ESML, ZTS, IEI, KMX, ESGE, ADBE, UHAL, CRM, NVR, ILMN, FFIV, EA, CTSH, MNDT,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, AAPL, NEE, V, TSLA, NKE, VOO, BRK.B, HFC, TXN, WSM, SCHA, INTC, ARKK, SCHX, SPY,
- Sold Out: CMCSA, HVT, RPAI, BA, EEM,
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,158,644 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 107,927 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 258,154 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 290,992 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 89,573 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 58,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 63,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.34 and $50.95, with an estimated average price of $50.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $226.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 39,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $99.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.7 and $35.71, with an estimated average price of $32.2.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: (RPAI)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.
