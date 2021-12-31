MEMBERS Trust Co Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Apple Inc, General Electric Co, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: ETN, DFUS, PPTY, FB, GE, GIS, INTU, RSP, ESML, SHOP, TSLA, VGT,
- Added Positions: IGSB, SPY, VTV, IEMG, IJR, IEFA, JPST, SPSB, VCSH, IJH, AAPL, VCIT, STPZ, AMZN, NVDA, RTX, OTIS, NEE, PEP, V, SBUX, MMM, UNH, ABBV, MCD, JPM, IEI, IAU, QQQ, DUK, DE, COST, CAT, CARR, BAC, ADP, GOOGL, GOOG, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: HD, MPC, MSFT, MRO, XOM, DIS, IWB, IBM, LMT, MRK, NKE, ORCL, PFE, PG, VO, VTI, VZ, EFA, LQD, T, INTC, D, ED, COP, CMCSA, CSCO, CVX, BMY, BA, BRK.B, ABT,
- Sold Out: VIG, PM, KD,
- ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 10,362,033 shares, 16.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,810,847 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 843,475 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
- ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 4,318,480 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 3,236,731 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $930.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 272 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY)
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.98 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $37.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $154.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $938.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 450,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $161.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2890.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2616.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 177 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Deere & Co by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $364.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 908 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
