MEMBERS Trust Co Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Apple Inc, General Electric Co, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Apple Inc, General Electric Co, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Tesla Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Marathon Oil Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MEMBERS Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, MEMBERS Trust Co owns 123 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 10,362,033 shares, 16.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,810,847 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 843,475 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 4,318,480 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 3,236,731 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $930.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.98 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $37.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $154.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MEMBERS Trust Co initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $938.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 450,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $161.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2890.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2616.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MEMBERS Trust Co added to a holding in Deere & Co by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $364.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.

MEMBERS Trust Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.