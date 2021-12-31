Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Stellantis NV, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Sells Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

New Purchases: EFA, STLA, IQLT, ACN, BRK.B, QYLD, SYK, UNP, PG, BLK, AMD, ADI, TMO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Stellantis NV, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 88,752 shares, 57.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 113,889 shares, 17.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Gentherm Inc (THRM) - 21,904 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 16,602 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 22,240 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 22,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 22,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $303.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 303.33%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 212.00%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2607.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $161.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.91%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2890.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 35.73%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 604.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $308.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $45.08 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.51.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09.

Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc sold out a holding in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.08 and $4.52, with an estimated average price of $2.86.