Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Stellantis NV, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Sells Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

- New Purchases: EFA, STLA, IQLT, ACN, BRK.B, QYLD, SYK, UNP, PG, BLK, AMD, ADI, TMO,
- Added Positions: MSFT, GOOG, AAPL, AMZN, F, FB, MUB,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, EFG, SLVP, IAU, HYG,
- Sold Out: FBC, CRM, AOM, VINO,
These are the top 5 holdings of MKD WEALTH COACHES, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 88,752 shares, 57.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 113,889 shares, 17.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Gentherm Inc (THRM) - 21,904 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 16,602 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 22,240 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 22,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 22,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $303.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 303.33%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 212.00%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2607.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 156 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $161.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.91%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2890.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 193 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 35.73%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 604.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $308.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 352 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $45.08 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.51.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09.Sold Out: Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (VINO)
Mkd Wealth Coaches, Llc sold out a holding in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.08 and $4.52, with an estimated average price of $2.86.
