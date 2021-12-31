Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Buys Vale SA, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Ternium SA, Sells Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Added Positions: VALE, PBR, TX, AGG, IEV, SPY,

VALE, PBR, TX, AGG, IEV, SPY, Reduced Positions: VLRS, TV, IVV, CX, MELI, EWY, EWZ, ITUB, SQM, ACWX, AGIL, EZA, BSBR, EEM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vale SA, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Ternium SA, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Europe ETF, sells Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos. As of 2021Q4, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owns 43 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vale SA (VALE) - 2,413,046 shares, 19.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.73% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 2,536,038 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.56% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 15,535 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) - 976,806 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.44% Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) - 469,206 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.02%

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Vale SA by 62.73%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 2,413,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 83.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $12.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.15%. The holding were 2,536,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Ternium SA by 185.46%. The purchase prices were between $37.72 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 132,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.48%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 22,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in iShares Europe ETF by 114.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.32 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $53.37. The stock is now traded at around $52.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 51.27%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $439.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.