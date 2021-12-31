Income Research & Management Buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Income Research & Management. As of 2021Q4, Income Research & Management owns 2 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 1,425 shares, 53.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 1,292 shares, 46.81% of the total portfolio. New Position

Income Research & Management initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1462.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 53.19%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Income Research & Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1429.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.81%. The holding were 1,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.