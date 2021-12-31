Income Research & Management Buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp

For the details of INCOME RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/income+research+%26+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of INCOME RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 1,425 shares, 53.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 1,292 shares, 46.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
Income Research & Management initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1462.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 53.19%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Income Research & Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1429.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.81%. The holding were 1,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.
