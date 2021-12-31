Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, JPMorgan Chase, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

New Purchases: SPIP, RWJ, HD,

SPIP, RWJ, HD, Added Positions: PLTR, IEMG, IJH, SCZ, SCHE, VONV, IVV, VO, VWO, MDY, EMXC, SCHM, SCHZ, BSV, ACWI, EMB, VB, BND, VT, VTIP, SCHH,

PLTR, IEMG, IJH, SCZ, SCHE, VONV, IVV, VO, VWO, MDY, EMXC, SCHM, SCHZ, BSV, ACWI, EMB, VB, BND, VT, VTIP, SCHH, Reduced Positions: VEA, VONG, AAPL, IWF, IEFA, MA, AMZN, UNH, MSFT, SPY, JNJ, GOOGL, VGK, BRK.B, VOO, PEP, RWO,

VEA, VONG, AAPL, IWF, IEFA, MA, AMZN, UNH, MSFT, SPY, JNJ, GOOGL, VGK, BRK.B, VOO, PEP, RWO, Sold Out: JPM, IVE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, The Home Depot Inc, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, JPMorgan Chase, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 82,983 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 321,681 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 218,380 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 335,875 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 39,226 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.84 and $129.82, with an estimated average price of $122.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $363.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 268.89%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 226,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $481.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.