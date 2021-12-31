Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, JPMorgan Chase, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

- New Purchases: SPIP, RWJ, HD,
- Added Positions: PLTR, IEMG, IJH, SCZ, SCHE, VONV, IVV, VO, VWO, MDY, EMXC, SCHM, SCHZ, BSV, ACWI, EMB, VB, BND, VT, VTIP, SCHH,
- Reduced Positions: VEA, VONG, AAPL, IWF, IEFA, MA, AMZN, UNH, MSFT, SPY, JNJ, GOOGL, VGK, BRK.B, VOO, PEP, RWO,
- Sold Out: JPM, IVE,
For the details of Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brand+asset+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 82,983 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 321,681 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
- iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 218,380 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 335,875 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 39,226 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.84 and $129.82, with an estimated average price of $122.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $363.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 494 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 268.89%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 226,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $481.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. keeps buying