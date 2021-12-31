Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

IFG Advisors, LLC Buys Cintas Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

36 minutes ago
Investment company IFG Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cintas Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Ameren Corp, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, VANGUARD BD IDX FD during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFG Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, IFG Advisors, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IFG Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ifg+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IFG Advisors, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 72,440 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,960 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 296,360 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
  4. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 28,065 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 98,894 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
New Purchase: Ameren Corp (AEE)

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.27 and $89.06, with an estimated average price of $85.09. The stock is now traded at around $86.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $89.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

IFG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $386.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 19,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $263.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.97%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)

IFG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

IFG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

IFG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

IFG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.



