First Foundation Inc. Announces Closing of Subordinated Debt Offering

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (“First Foundation”), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, announced today that it has completed a $150 million offering of its 3.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032 (the “Notes”).

First Foundation plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, providing capital to support its organic growth or growth through strategic acquisitions, financing investments, capital expenditures, investments in First Foundation Bank to support regulatory capital, and repaying up to $30 million of indebtedness.

“We are pleased to announce the successful completion of our subordinated debt offering,” said Scott F. Kavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer, First Foundation Inc. “We believe this attractive, new source of capital will give us additional options to fuel our growth plans and support our regulatory capital, without diluting our existing equity stakeholders.”

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as lead bookrunning manager and D. A. Davidson & Co. and Stephens Inc. acted as co-managers for the offering. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP acted as legal counsel to First Foundation and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP acted as legal counsel to the underwriters.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial products and personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Learn more at firstfoundationinc.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

