Crane Co. Declares First Quarter Dividend

Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on March 9, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2022.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies and Engineered Materials. On May 24, 2021, Crane announced that it had signed an agreement to divest its Engineered Materials segment; that sale is pending, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE:CR, Financial). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005627/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership