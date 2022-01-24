MorphoSys ranked Number One in Germany for Female Representation at Leadership Level in European Women on Boards' Gender Equality Index Report

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / MorphoSys AG ( FSE:MOR, Financial)(NASDAQ:MOR) was acknowledged as a Best Practice Leader in the European Women on Boards' Gender Equality Index Report, ranking number one in Germany and number two among European healthcare companies for female representation at the leadership level and in decision-making positions.

The European Women on Boards Gender Equality Index Report assessed 668 European companies across 19 countries, predominately coming from the STOXX Europe 600, the stock index of European stocks representing large, mid and small capitalization companies. The assessment is based on their Gender Diversity Index, an aggregated indicator that reflects and weighs the share of women in leadership positions, in executive functions, on boards, and in board committees.

MorphoSys received a score of 0.89, representing nearly a perfect gender-balanced leadership team (score of 1 is a perfect score). MorphoSys Supervisory Board is gender balanced with three female and male members, and the company's Executive Committee, the highest management board within the organization, includes three female members out of seven leaders.

"We are proud to accept this honor from European Women on Boards," said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., CEO, MorphoSys. "While we've made progress, corporate leadership in European countries remains largely male-dominated. At MorphoSys, we are committed to ensuring the best talent is chosen at the top, regardless of an individual's gender, race, religion, national origin, or age."

