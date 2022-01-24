Stira Pharmaceuticals Selects Xybion Digital to Transform Lab Operations

Labwise XD LIMS Cloud Solution is being implemented to digitize lab processes to improve efficiencies and improve compliance for Stira Pharmaceuticals

VANCOUVER, BC and PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Xybion Digital ( TSXV:XYBN, Financial), a global, low-code SaaS company that enables digital transformation in highly regulated industries like Life Sciences, announced today it has been selected by Stira Pharmaceuticals to digitize their R&D and Manufacturing labs to enhance process efficiency and improve compliance. Xybion's Labwise XD LIMS and ELN solutions will be implemented to standardize and digitize Stira's lab operations as part of its digital transformation journey.

"We are excited to partner with Xybion for expertise and SaaS software to help with our digital transformation journey. We want to operate in the best-in-class digital work environment and platform based, cloud software such as Labwise XD provides an immense value to execute our digital strategy," says Dr. Satya Valiveti, CEO, Stira Pharmaceuticals.

Labwise XD LIMS is a modular, unified, and all-inclusive end-to-end LIMS SaaS platform to support all workflows in the labs. This manages Test Methods, Sample Management, Stability Studies, Inventory Management, Analytical Methods, Instrument Management, Lab Personnel Training & Safety, Quality Management and ELN to create a unified Digital Lab Execution System. This comes with a Customer Portal that helps create a seamless communication mechanism between two companies without downloading information out of Labwise XD. Labwise XD is also available to manage Gene & Cell Therapy Labs and Manufacturing Operations. Xybion has been named as one of the top 10 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Solution providers by Pharma Tech Outlook in their annual publication.

"Digital solutions should be simple, easy-to-implement, manage and improve the productivity, efficiency and compliance of any lab. Labwise XD is a cloud-based lab management solution, very nimble and easy to implement. This also reduces the burden of buying and integrating multiple systems to meet the business and compliance requirements of any lab operations. This will help Stira digitize its labs very quickly and creates a faster ROI," says Kamal Biswas, President & COO of Xybion Digital Inc.

About Stira Pharmaceuticals: Stira Pharmaceuticals is a Research and development company dedicated to developing and commercializing specialty Injectable generic pharmaceuticals. Stira Pharma also provides contract analytical services to small and large pharma companies. Incorporated in 2019 and using in house facilities and capabilities, Stira Pharmaceuticals is currently developing number specialty generic products for US market.

Learn more about Stira at https://www.stirapharma.com/about.php

About Xybion Digital Inc.

Xybion is a global SaaS company that helps enterprise life sciences organizations accelerate new drug development into approved medicines that may save lives and keep employees safe. We digitize drug research and development, laboratory testing, regulatory approvals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing on a single, unified cloud platform that is cost-effective, ready to deploy, and easy to use. Xybion has over 160 clients in 25 countries using its low-code software to accelerate timelines, improve compliance, expand capacity, minimize operating risks, and reduce expenses while keeping employees safe.

Learn more about Xybion at https://www.xybion.com/

For further information: For more information regarding Xybion Digital Inc., please contact Pradip Banerjee , Chief Executive Officer, [email protected] . Phone 1-609 512-5790 X 122

