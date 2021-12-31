Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

New Purchases: IVW, TRMB,

IVW, TRMB, Added Positions: QQQ, SPY, IYR, IJJ, BIV, SCHF, SCHM, SCHB, SCHD, SGOL, IGSB, SCHO, LQD, HYG, SCHP, UBER, AMZN, UL, RTX, T, DIS, MA, VTI, CLX, CMCSA, SO, MMM, ADI, AZN, BLK, KMX, INTC, IP, JPM, JNJ, KMB, FB, PSX, WFC, PPL, ANTM, WBA, UNH, WMT, PG, ABT, AXP, SBUX, TXN, ORLY, CSCO, XOM, MRK, MCD, KR, IQV, ABBV, IAU, GLD, TSLA,

QQQ, SPY, IYR, IJJ, BIV, SCHF, SCHM, SCHB, SCHD, SGOL, IGSB, SCHO, LQD, HYG, SCHP, UBER, AMZN, UL, RTX, T, DIS, MA, VTI, CLX, CMCSA, SO, MMM, ADI, AZN, BLK, KMX, INTC, IP, JPM, JNJ, KMB, FB, PSX, WFC, PPL, ANTM, WBA, UNH, WMT, PG, ABT, AXP, SBUX, TXN, ORLY, CSCO, XOM, MRK, MCD, KR, IQV, ABBV, IAU, GLD, TSLA, Reduced Positions: BX, VCSH, SCHA, XLRE,

BX, VCSH, SCHA, XLRE, Sold Out: IJS, IJT, MDY, XLB, IWM, AA, MRNA, NET, NUE, DKS, CLF, MCN, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinkerton+retirement+specialists%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 148,408 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.40% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 405,978 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 407,521 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 874,761 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 71,616 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6000.17%

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 407,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 141.40%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 148,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 6000.17%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $439.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 71,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 138,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 141,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 47.62%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC reduced to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 94.03%. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC still held 3,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.26%. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC still held 5,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.