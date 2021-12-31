Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

- New Purchases: IVW, TRMB,
- Added Positions: QQQ, SPY, IYR, IJJ, BIV, SCHF, SCHM, SCHB, SCHD, SGOL, IGSB, SCHO, LQD, HYG, SCHP, UBER, AMZN, UL, RTX, T, DIS, MA, VTI, CLX, CMCSA, SO, MMM, ADI, AZN, BLK, KMX, INTC, IP, JPM, JNJ, KMB, FB, PSX, WFC, PPL, ANTM, WBA, UNH, WMT, PG, ABT, AXP, SBUX, TXN, ORLY, CSCO, XOM, MRK, MCD, KR, IQV, ABBV, IAU, GLD, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: BX, VCSH, SCHA, XLRE,
- Sold Out: IJS, IJT, MDY, XLB, IWM, AA, MRNA, NET, NUE, DKS, CLF, MCN, SLVM,
For the details of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinkerton+retirement+specialists%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 148,408 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.40%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 405,978 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 407,521 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 874,761 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 71,616 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6000.17%
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 407,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 141.40%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 148,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 6000.17%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $439.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 71,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 138,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 141,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 47.62%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.Sold Out: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.Reduced: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC reduced to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 94.03%. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC still held 3,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.26%. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC still held 5,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC. Also check out:
1. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC keeps buying