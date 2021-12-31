Ellevest, Inc. Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Affirm Holdings Inc, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: BSCU, BSCV, MQ, CPA, IVW, ENS, IOSP, ACM, AGNC, FTV, MDB, AMN, AEIS, ATI, ADS, MDRX, DOX, ACC, AFG, VOXX, BZH, BGFV, BXC, CTRA, CDZI, HLX, CVGW, CP, BXMT, PRDO, CERS, CHKP, CHS, CVGI, CMP, CGEN, CRK, CRIS, CYTK, DX, EXTR, FMC, FDS, FR, FLL, GTY, GVA, GPI, GES, HNGR, HAFC, HOG, HCSG, EHC, IEX, INCY, VIAV, JKHY, JBLU, JNPR, KLAC, LHCG, LZB, LVS, LYV, MLM, MMS, MLAB, MAA, MTX, NVR, NGG, NHI, NR, NXST, ONB, OHI, OSTK, GTBP, RL, RDNT, QMCO, RES, SBAC, SLM, SEE, SBNY, SMBC, NLOK, SNX, TTI, TBBK, TSCO, TRN, PAG, UMH, KMPR, UFPI, WNC, WSM, WLFC, WGO, WTFC, ICAD, EYPT, AAWW, CROX, PGTI, AWI, MFG, TA, DAL, BGS, GLRE, UEC, FFNW, FOR, ARR, ATHX, KW, MAXR, RBNC, ORMP, TREE, BLNK, STNG, CDXS, GM, SBRA, KMI, MARA, SAVE, MPC, ESGC, ZG, STKS, ZNGA, REGI, GWRE, PRLB, ALSN, ZWS, PSX, AMBA, RLGY, MPLX, BCC, DRIO, AHH, NDLS, AMH, FOXF, SPNT, ISEE, PBPB, BHR, XNCR, HMHC, RVNC, IBP, QTWO, CTRE, FWONK, ADVM, ANGN, AFMD, CYBR, LC, VRAY, XHR, KRNT, BKI, BNED, PRPL, Z, UA, BALY, VRS, TRHC, COUP, IRTC, AQB, NODK, ARGX, ATUS, FUV, RYTM, FNKO, ADT, WHD, ZUO, DMS, CHX, WH, CRNX, BNGO, FTDR, AXNX, CVET, SWAV, FUTU, PINS, BYND, FVRR, BCEL, IAA, CHNG, REAL, KRUS, INMD, OPRT, VIR, CSPR, SDGR, ORIC, HSTO, FOUR, LPRO, FBRX, ACI, ANNX, RIDE, CERE, ADV, FSR, MRVI, EOSE, GOEV, RMO, BTRS, CIVI, CIVI, APPH, SNSE, APR, SGFY, AFCG, GMTX, TLIS, FORA, VIEW, SNCY, PSFE, ZY, IMPL, SKIN, CHPT, CHPT, UWMC, UWMC, VSCO, BZFD, AAXJ, CRBN, EMQQ, FAN, FREL, ROBO, SDEI, TAN, THCX, VPL, XLE, XLI, XLV, XLY,
- Added Positions: VTI, VEA, SUB, VWO, MUB, VO, JNK, ESGD, BND, ESGE, VTV, AFRM, MSFT, NFLX, SUSA, BSV, VNQI, VOO, OSH, IEMG, VNQ, VOE, DIS, HYD, IVV, SPY, VBR, BMY, LLY, MCHP, O, TXN, AIG, AAPL, DXCM, IDXX, ITW, TJX, FTNT, IQV, GOOG, HPE, DTM, IEFA, SCHB, T, ARE, THRM, AMP, AMGN, ATO, TFC, BBVA, BK, CPB, SCHW, CTAS, CLX, CTSH, CL, DEO, EIX, EFX, EQR, EL, EXR, FORM, ORAN, GNTX, GSK, GPN, GS, HSBC, HPQ, HD, IBM, INFO, ING, ITT, MDLZ, LYG, LPX, MTB, MKSI, SPGI, MPW, PTEN, PFG, PUK, PSA, RRX, SIVB, SLAB, SWX, SYNA, UNH, UTL, VZ, VNO, GWW, ANTM, ZBRA, ZBH, CMG, NWG, LEA, GNRC, VC, MTDR, EPAM, ZTS, SYF, TRU, WSC, SITE, YUMC, LW, INVH, FND, MGY, MRNA, CRWD, OTIS, SNOW, MNDY, IVE, SCHP, USHY, VTEB, AOS, ABB, CB, PLD, ASML, AXTI, ACN, ACCO, ATVI, AAP, AEG, A, ADC, ALB, ALGN, AEL, AXP, ARL, AMSC, AMT, AMWD, APH, IVZ, NLY, AON, AIRC, APOG, AMAT, ATR, ARNA, AJG, ASB, AGO, ASTE, ADP, AVY, AVT, BJRI, BP, B, ESTE, BMRN, BLK, BWA, BXP, BCO, EAT, BF.B, BRKR, CBRL, VIAC, CVS, CCMP, CPT, COF, KMX, CAT, CNTY, LUMN, CERN, FIS, CRL, CPK, CME, CHD, CHDN, CIEN, TPR, KO, CDE, CMCO, CMA, NNN, ATLC, CAG, ED, COO, CS, DHI, DAR, DVA, DENN, SITC, DRH, DLR, DLB, DCI, DHT, DD, DRRX, EWBC, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, EME, ELS, ESS, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, FFIV, FICO, FRT, FSS, M, FITB, FHN, FLS, FL, FELE, FMS, FCEL, FULT, GATX, GPS, RHP, GIS, GILD, GOOD, GOOGL, GGG, HWC, THG, HIG, PEAK, HIBB, HIW, HMC, HRL, SVC, HST, HUBB, HUM, HBAN, DIN, ILMN, INTC, IHG, TILE, ISRG, ISBC, IRM, JBHT, JBL, JACK, JHX, JCI, JLL, KAMN, KEY, KEX, KNX, KR, KRO, KLIC, LEG, LEN, BBWI, LNC, MDC, MGM, MKTX, MMC, MAS, MDT, MET, MCO, MS, NCR, NVEC, NDAQ, NOV, NP, NJR, NKE, NMR, NAT, NDSN, NSC, NTRS, NVAX, NVO, ZEUS, PCAR, PDFS, PNC, PPG, PSB, PTC, PH, PAYX, PSO, PEGA, PENN, PBCT, PKI, PLUG, POWL, BKNG, PGR, PSEC, STL, PHM, QCOM, RMBS, RRGB, REG, RF, RGEN, RMD, RHI, ROG, RUTH, STM, CRM, SMG, DHC, SCI, SIRI, SNN, SNA, SONY, SJI, SM, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STFC, STT, STLD, SCS, SF, SUI, SNV, TROW, TTWO, SKT, AXON, TFX, TEF, TS, THC, TPL, TMO, GL, THS, UCTT, UMPQ, UNP, UDR, UPS, UTHR, OLED, UNM, VFC, VTR, VOD, VMC, WPC, WRB, WPP, WAT, WTS, WBS, WCC, WST, WDC, WBK, WHR, WTW, EBAY, STAR, BF.A, HAYN, KOP, TDG, LEN.B, PRTK, PMF, POR, MWA, GTLS, TNL, HBI, CVLT, WU, DEI, TAST, MDGL, NCMI, BR, TMUS, FOLD, BX, G, TGH, MSCI, TWO, AMTX, V, TAK, NX, CFX, RGA, SB, IBIO, H, VRSK, DG, ST, LYB, ENV, NXPI, CMRE, LPLA, HCA, STAG, AL, KOS, MOS, HZNP, XYL, CPRI, SPLK, CG, BLMN, RH, ALEX, PBF, TPH, TMHC, HASI, SEAS, VOYA, CDW, ESPR, ESI, VEEV, OMF, BRX, ESNT, CHGG, AMC, ALLY, SC, OGS, NLTX, OUT, SABR, NAVI, TBPH, TMST, CTLT, CFG, CDK, AXTA, PGRE, SUM, ETSY, NSA, GNL, UNVR, TDOC, KHC, PSTG, FCPT, LSXMA, LSXMK, PAVM, GMS, ATKR, ADNT, BL, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, HGV, JELD, BYSI, SOI, NESR, GPMT, AFIN, BHF, TDW, VICI, ALTR, CNNE, CURO, NMRK, COLD, SLDB, NVT, CDAY, SMAR, EQH, CWK, MESA, FLMN, ESTC, NFE, KLDO, LYFT, DOW, OSW, TW, ZM, CTVA, ATER, FULC, TXG, DDOG, GRUB, OYST, BILL, CARR, NKLA, AKUS, NKTX, GOCO, AFIB, NTST, PTVE, AMWL, U, ASO, SPRB, BDSX, AVIR, MDVL, QS, AI, HYFM, UPST, DM, BOLT, BOLT, BFLY, GXO, EEM, IWM, IWO, SHE, TFI, VGT, VIG, XLC, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: VB, EMB, FB, EMLC, ADI, BAC, PRU, UL, AVB, CI, DOV, OVV, ROK, APTV, NOW, AFL, AWR, BIIB, CDNS, CCI, FAST, PACW, NWN, ORCL, POWI, WRK, VRTX, DFS, PNR, IWF, ABT, ADSK, CMCSA, GE, GPC, IP, SJM, K, MU, PCH, RS, SCHN, XPO, SON, STE, SYY, VRSN, WLL, SMFG, AWK, DAN, TWTR, ANET, HUBS, TEAM, HRI, TWLO, TTD, DOCU, UBER, AVTR, PTON, DEN, ESGV, IWD, JKG, SCHD, VSGX, AGCO, AYI, AMD, MATX, ALKS, ALNY, AMZN, AMKR, ANSS, AIT, WTRG, ARCB, MTOR, AZN, BLL, SAN, BCS, BAX, BRK.B, BBY, BCRX, BKD, AZTA, BC, MTRN, CEVA, CHRW, CSX, CWT, CAJ, CSL, CNC, LNG, PLCE, CIR, CSCO, C, CLH, CMC, CYH, DXC, CNO, GLW, OFC, COST, CR, WOLF, CW, XRAY, DBI, DECK, DE, DLTR, DRQ, EMN, NPO, EPR, EQIX, ERIC, FNB, FBP, FFBC, FISV, FFIC, GME, GLNG, HRB, HAL, HALO, HAS, WELL, HP, HSIC, HFC, HOLX, HUN, MTCH, INO, ICE, IFF, IPG, ITRI, JPM, KBH, KRC, KMB, KSS, LTC, LH, SR, LRCX, LSTR, LII, LOGI, LOW, MFA, MAC, MKL, MAR, MRVL, MKC, MCD, MRK, MEI, MTD, MIDD, MSEX, MSA, MSI, NC, EPM, NBIX, NYMT, NWL, SEEL, ES, NG, NVS, NUAN, OIS, ODFL, OMC, OKE, OTTR, SAVA, PKE, PHG, PBI, PG, MODV, PCYO, QGEN, RPT, RELX, RGS, RCL, RGLD, R, STBA, SJW, SPXC, SNY, SGEN, SRE, SMTC, SHW, SFL, SIG, SWKS, LUV, LSI, STAA, EQNR, SPWR, SHO, SNPS, TSM, TGT, TECH, TDY, TPX, TER, TEX, TTEK, TXRH, TKR, TTC, TM, TG, WEN, TGI, TYL, UBS, USB, URI, VLO, VLY, VMI, WTI, WAB, WM, WERN, WMB, WWD, WEX, WYNN, XLNX, YORW, YUM, ZION, VIACA, IDEX, UAVS, MA, ZIOP, SBH, PODD, JAZZ, LULU, AROC, TNK, HI, IPI, KDP, DISCK, BUD, PMT, AVGO, IOVA, PEB, CIT, CHTR, PRI, FN, TSLA, CPS, WSR, GMAB, PACB, HHC, FRC, AAT, NLSN, RLJ, RYI, ORC, FBHS, CTXR, VAC, LPI, CSTE, RM, ENPH, WMC, HTA, PANW, NGVC, SRC, WDAY, ABBV, BFAM, ENTA, ARCT, RNG, BURL, TNDM, ALLE, HLT, ITCI, LE, FIVN, ZEN, BABA, NBEV, W, KEYS, CHRS, NVRO, STOR, OCGN, NVTA, GDDY, PRTY, CHCT, CABO, BW, FLOW, NVCR, SQ, BGNE, WBT, AGR, NTLA, USFD, PI, FHB, IEA, IIPR, ICHR, PK, HWM, SNDR, OKTA, URGN, ALTM, BKR, RDFN, SPCE, SE, DNLI, AGS, CDLX, DBX, SPOT, TALO, ELAN, UPWK, REZI, STNE, TWST, ETRN, FOXA, FOX, ALC, NET, ONEM, BEAM, DNB, BEPC, RKT, CVAC, BNL, PLTR, ACET, VLDR, ARRY, GATO, ALGM, OPEN, OGN, MMAT, SLVM, BNDX, DGRS, EFAV, GLD, IAU, SCHA, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHX, VCIT, VTIP,
- Sold Out: BSCL, VER, XOG, RAVN, USMV, VIOO, DDD, EGHT, ALK, ECOL, ABC, AGEN, AZO, BMI, OZK, BBBY, BDC, BIG, BA, BRID, CMCL, COLB, CBU, CWCO, CTO, INGR, CUZ, CCK, CUTR, DBD, INFI, SSP, EGLE, ETD, FCBC, FOSL, ONCT, GT, HAE, HSC, ALT, HSY, KSU, KMT, LAD, MTG, MFC, MEIP, MTRX, MVIS, MHK, CNR, NYT, OMCL, PZZA, PATK, TPC, PETS, PLXS, PFS, RGCO, RNR, RAD, SLB, STRL, TISI, TOL, TD, TRST, TUP, UHT, WAFD, WSBC, WWW, XRX, ZIXI, TXMD, MLCO, TRS, PRO, TDC, BIP, MRTX, FTI, GORO, CARE, TNXP, OPI, CDNA, ECHO, CRDF, KAR, EFC, KRA, IRWD, PDM, PLOW, SIX, CEM, VUZI, FLT, BKU, CSOD, GNE, CLVS, FBIO, RPAI, CLPT, ATOS, FUBO, HGEN, XONE, MBII, PGEN, FATE, XLRN, MNDT, CXP, CBAY, DRNA, SESN, AKBA, MGNI, ARES, HRTG, RYAM, NEP, ACB, HQY, MRNS, VEC, SIEN, NEWR, SHAK, KMPH, UNIT, BLD, RUN, PLNT, GBT, OCX, GCP, SELB, SYRS, TPIC, PTGX, ATOM, GDP, OVID, SAFE, MRSN, HBB, EYE, APLS, SFIX, ILPT, GTES, EOLS, AHCO, AMRX, EPRT, HYRE, RUBY, ARLO, HFFG, ARVN, SOLY, TPTX, ALTG, CLVT, CHWY, CRNC, ETNB, VVNT, PASG, ARNC, GAN, RPRX, TIG, BLI, ALVR, DKNG, MAXN, OM, HYLN, PRAX, FHTX, TLMD, SEER, SGTX, PLTK, SHLS, HMPT, VEI, DIDI, AGG, BBAX, BBCA, BBEU, BBJP, EBND, EWU, FNDA, FNDC, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, GOVT, HEZU, IEF, PDN, PRFZ, PXF, PXH, QUAL, SCHC, SCHR, SHV, SHY, SHYG, SPLG, TLT, VGSH, VHT, VMBS, VPU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ellevest, Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,150,948 shares, 24.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,570,621 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 655,875 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,263,412 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.70%
- iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 521,495 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.32%
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $19.76, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.869600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Copa Holdings SA (CPA)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Copa Holdings SA. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $87.7, with an estimated average price of $78.31. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innospec Inc (IOSP)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Innospec Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $94.12, with an estimated average price of $88.36. The stock is now traded at around $94.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 709 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $232.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 114,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6289.84%. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 38,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 623.50%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 99.51%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $387.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86.23%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $404.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: (VER)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: (XOG)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29.Sold Out: (RAVN)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF. The sale prices were between $198.04 and $219.33, with an estimated average price of $207.95.Reduced: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Ellevest, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 81.19%. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $207.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.92%. Ellevest, Inc. still held 20,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Ellevest, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.93%. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Ellevest, Inc. still held 30 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Ellevest, Inc. reduced to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 89.39%. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Ellevest, Inc. still held 258 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Ellevest, Inc. reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 49.64%. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Ellevest, Inc. still held 10,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.
