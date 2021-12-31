Ellevest, Inc. Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Affirm Holdings Inc, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Affirm Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc, sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Analog Devices Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellevest, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Ellevest, Inc. owns 1571 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,150,948 shares, 24.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,570,621 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 655,875 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,263,412 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.70% iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 521,495 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.32%

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $19.76, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.869600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Copa Holdings SA. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $87.7, with an estimated average price of $78.31. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Innospec Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $94.12, with an estimated average price of $88.36. The stock is now traded at around $94.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $232.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 114,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6289.84%. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 38,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 623.50%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 99.51%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $387.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86.23%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $404.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF. The sale prices were between $198.04 and $219.33, with an estimated average price of $207.95.

Ellevest, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 81.19%. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $207.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.92%. Ellevest, Inc. still held 20,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellevest, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.93%. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Ellevest, Inc. still held 30 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellevest, Inc. reduced to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 89.39%. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Ellevest, Inc. still held 258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellevest, Inc. reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 49.64%. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Ellevest, Inc. still held 10,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.