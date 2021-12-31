Cordasco Financial Network Buys Exponent Inc, Bank of America Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Sells Danimer Scientific Inc, Deere, Vanguard Growth ETF

New Purchases: EXPO, BACPL.PFD, LHX, WFCPL.PFD, RIVN, BNDX, BK, NGG, ARE, SPGI, EFV, AIG, HQH, WM, MDYG, MDYV, SCHC, SCHF, XYLD, SCHG, ITA, SCHP, SCHX, SCHZ, SPIP, SPTL, SPYV, SWAN, VOX, HYZD, FNDX, FNDE, FNDA, CWB, CORP, BLOK, BKLN, ONL, OLPX, SLVM, CFVI, ALLE, NUE, CTRA,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Exponent Inc, Bank of America Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Wells Fargo, sells Danimer Scientific Inc, Deere, Vanguard Growth ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cordasco Financial Network. As of 2021Q4, Cordasco Financial Network owns 574 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 205,442 shares, 33.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 98,289 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 32,001 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 43,564 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 10,178 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Exponent Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.43 and $125.3, with an estimated average price of $117.59. The stock is now traded at around $93.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1427.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42. The stock is now traded at around $225.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1465.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 198.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 58.11%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 116.22%. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $110.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 38.95%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 769.23%. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $47.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.84 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $16.4.

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68.

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.3 and $105, with an estimated average price of $88.16.

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61.

Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.