Cordasco Financial Network Buys Exponent Inc, Bank of America Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Sells Danimer Scientific Inc, Deere, Vanguard Growth ETF

- New Purchases: EXPO, BACPL.PFD, LHX, WFCPL.PFD, RIVN, BNDX, BK, NGG, ARE, SPGI, EFV, AIG, HQH, WM, MDYG, MDYV, SCHC, SCHF, XYLD, SCHG, ITA, SCHP, SCHX, SCHZ, SPIP, SPTL, SPYV, SWAN, VOX, HYZD, FNDX, FNDE, FNDA, CWB, CORP, BLOK, BKLN, ONL, OLPX, SLVM, CFVI, ALLE, NUE, CTRA,
- Added Positions: IWB, EEM, IWM, IBM, T, PII, MMP, PEP, HON, SPH, IWV, UNH, C, AEP, EFA, Z, GDDY, AMC, DTD, EXG, ETY, KARS, QQQ, PNC, MCD, VWO, DDD, SCHR, VGT, VOO, VYM, GDX, XLF, XLK, HTGC, AMD, ALB, BLK, MLM, SAP, USB, VMC, BXMX, BETZ, TSLA, NOW, PYPL, ASIX, REZI, GTX, KD,
- Reduced Positions: DNMR, DE, VUG, AMP, LLY, CMI, TFC, APD, VTV, SPY, MCHP, PRU, BND, AAPL, VZ, MJ, BSV, JNK, AGG, MRK, HD, CRWD, GOOGL, ADBE, CAT, ACGL, VNQI, TIP, BMO, GOLD, VHT, BABA, QSR, TWLO, IJR, EMXC, GLD, RWO, IBB, IJH, XSLV, FB, AMZN, AMT, WTRG, BA, CVS, CSCO, STZ, GILD, INTC, PLUG, QCOM, SHW, ABBV, ZG, RDS.B, DIS, CRM, COIN, D, LUV, REET, XPEV, CVX, OGN, NIO, BAC, KEY, PEI,
- Sold Out: BHK, ACVA, VPL, HUM, EWJ, FLGT, SRLN, MLKN, GEM, IGT, COLD, SNOW, DOCU, PSTG, BIDU, ATH, DKNG, SOFI, SOFI, CXM, EWA, BTI, TMO, KYN, YUMC, LAC, CNO, HYD, VRME, DIA, BUZZ, LCID, CGC, ANET, CPNG, ACB, TLRY, TLRY, PINS, JMIA, SQ, CRON,
For the details of Cordasco Financial Network's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cordasco+financial+network/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cordasco Financial Network
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 205,442 shares, 33.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 98,289 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 32,001 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio.
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 43,564 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 10,178 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Exponent Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.43 and $125.3, with an estimated average price of $117.59. The stock is now traded at around $93.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1427.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 505 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42. The stock is now traded at around $225.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1465.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Cordasco Financial Network initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 198.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 58.11%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Polaris Inc (PII)
Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 116.22%. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $110.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 38.95%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 769.23%. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $47.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Cordasco Financial Network added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.84 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $16.4.Sold Out: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.Sold Out: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)
Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.3 and $105, with an estimated average price of $88.16.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)
Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Cordasco Financial Network sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cordasco Financial Network. Also check out:
1. Cordasco Financial Network's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cordasco Financial Network's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cordasco Financial Network's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cordasco Financial Network keeps buying