Hotaling Investment Management, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Sells Citigroup Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc

- New Purchases: ON, SWK, F, DTE, T, MKC, RY, TD, CL, NVS, VTI, SBNY, CVX, BNS, SJM, AOS, BAC,
- Added Positions: JNJ, PFE, MRK, GXO, AAPL, CMCSA, GSK, PPG, AMZN, MSFT, MDLZ, DTD, GOOGL, DHR, XEL, XOM, EMR, ACN, ADBE, BMY, NEE, TSLA, KMB, V, HD, ETN, SBUX, NKE, JPM, APD, AXP, PNC, DFS, UNH, ARE, BLK, NXPI, HBAN, ZTS, FR, INVH, EL, DLR, KO, AVGO, FB, CMG, ABT, UNP, TXN, JCPB, SRE, WELL, TT, MDT, AMT, MET, MSI, ALL, LLY, CMI, PEP, CPT, JLL, PYPL, SEDG, KEYS, LEVI, NVST, IR, CDNS, JPST, CZR, ALLY, AMH, BRO, BP, NQP, WCC, UCBI, ROG, TPX, TDY, SBAC,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, DUK,
- Sold Out: C, ATVI, TXRH, FDX, DAL, ZNGA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hotaling Investment Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,657 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,868 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,343 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,713 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 57,496 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.23%
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 31,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 10,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 61,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $116.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $94.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 102.23%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 57,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 169.32%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 95,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 187.72%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 40,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in GXO Logistics Inc by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $81.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 84.98%. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $155.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88.
