Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, General Mills Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, General Mills Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $440 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,261 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,272 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 69,455 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,046 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 113,274 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 121,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.