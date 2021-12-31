Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, General Mills Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: IGSB, GIS,
- Added Positions: FISV, V, DIS, SCHP, IJR, MRK, VEA,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, WFC, DHR, MSFT, AAPL, NKE, T, IWM, ZBH, XOM, TGT, EFA, SPY,
- Sold Out: QQQ,
For the details of Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ramsay%2C+stattman%2C+vela+%26+price%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,261 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,272 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 69,455 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,046 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 113,274 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 121,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. keeps buying