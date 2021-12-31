Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, RLJ Lodging Trust, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: SPLG, RLJPA.PFD, KD, ITOT, SOXL, SPXL, GWH, QLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, RLJ Lodging Trust, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. owns 282 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,081 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 157,370 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 124,573 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 85,994 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 176,223 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $145.78, with an estimated average price of $130.36. The stock is now traded at around $113.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $58.9 and $67.76, with an estimated average price of $63.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.