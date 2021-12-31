Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, RLJ Lodging Trust, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

- New Purchases: SPLG, RLJPA.PFD, KD, ITOT, SOXL, SPXL, GWH, QLD,
- Added Positions: RSP, PFF, IWM, NOBL, SPTM, BDJ, PAVE, XLRE, XLE, SRVR, SLYG, REGL, QQQJ, PSK, NVDA, MDY, LIT, JNK, IEMG, HACK, DRIV, BXMX,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, SHY, T, MDT, C, DVY, DLR, INTC, QQQ, MO, KTB, HDV, OGN, BLOK,
- Sold Out: VIG, VO, VOO, VTI, VUG, TJX, VTEB, UNH, WMT, VGT, VYM, VZ, TRI, V, VOT, VXUS, TSLA, BND, VBK, TXN, VBR, XEL, SYK, ZTS, VOE, SO, MMM, ZBH, WFC, SQ, VHT, UNP, USB, TRV, BIV, SNA, BSV, UL, VPU, TRU, VB, VEA, WDAY, VV, SR, VEEV, XLNX, TSCO, UPS, WIX, EXAS, STL, VTV, SBUX, SRCL, TGT, TDY, VNQ, URI, OLED, SYNH, WEC, WWD, SMH, VFH, DHS, YUM, ARKK, EZM, STWO, VXF, SLVM, LUV, TEX, WLK, VDC, WM, VOD,
For the details of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jackson%2C+grant+investment+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,081 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 157,370 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 124,573 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 85,994 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 176,223 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 169 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 639 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $145.78, with an estimated average price of $130.36. The stock is now traded at around $113.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $58.9 and $67.76, with an estimated average price of $63.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 499 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.
