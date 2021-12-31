Marshall & Sullivan Inc Buys Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells Vontier Corp

New Purchases: NSC,

Investment company Marshall & Sullivan Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Norfolk Southern Corp, sells Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marshall & Sullivan Inc . As of 2021Q4, Marshall & Sullivan Inc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 109,363 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,602 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 26,108 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 20,541 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,847 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $276.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-12-31.