Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc Buys Mastercard Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells American Express Co, , EPAM Systems Inc

Glendale, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Comcast Corp, Onto Innovation Inc, LHC Group Inc, sells American Express Co, , EPAM Systems Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Azenta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc owns 116 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 497,577 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 235,133 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 74,567 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.55% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 88,752 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 161,027 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $94.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.32 and $145.06, with an estimated average price of $131.89. The stock is now traded at around $126.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $439.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.31 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 65.04%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $349.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 69,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 208,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 32.97%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 504,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 90.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $55.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 79.92%. The purchase prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $125.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.