Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc Buys Mastercard Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells American Express Co, , EPAM Systems Inc

- New Purchases: ONTO, EXLS, PRFT, SPY, CTVA,
- Added Positions: MA, ADI, CMCSA, AVGO, PCRX, LHCG, NOC, RF, NVEE, FN, MPWR, MED, MTZ, SYNH, CIEN, FIVE, PTC, LGIH, MC, CCS, SUPN, OLLI, PLNT, ABTX, CMBM, EVR, VRNT, UBSI, NUVA, MKTX, LAD, KNX, IART, PLUS, DY, CW, CORT, CEVA, BLKB,
- Reduced Positions: SWKS, LOW, EPAM, HZNP, UNH, AZTA, POOL, MEDP, NVDA, RH,
- Sold Out: AXP, COR, TWTR, PYPL,
For the details of CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/campbell+newman+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 497,577 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 235,133 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 74,567 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.55%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 88,752 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 161,027 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $94.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.32 and $145.06, with an estimated average price of $131.89. The stock is now traded at around $126.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $439.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Perficient Inc (PRFT)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.31 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 65.04%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $349.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 69,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 208,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 32.97%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 504,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 90.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $55.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 79.92%. The purchase prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $125.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.Sold Out: (COR)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying