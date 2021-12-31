Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Visa Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: AAPL, FB, LLY, COP, ASML, ZTS, AMD, WMT, CVS,

AAPL, FB, LLY, COP, ASML, ZTS, AMD, WMT, CVS, Added Positions: ABT, CMCSA, TMUS, DUK, BNTX,

ABT, CMCSA, TMUS, DUK, BNTX, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, MNST, BABA, PYPL, HPQ, RTX, HASI,

GOOGL, MNST, BABA, PYPL, HPQ, RTX, HASI, Sold Out: TMO, V, T, MCD, JXN, DB, GE, NET, IBM, LMT, VEEV,

Investment company Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, ConocoPhillips, ASML Holding NV, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Visa Inc, AT&T Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft . As of 2021Q4, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft owns 24 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 35,327 shares, 23.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,752,372 shares, 20.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,437 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 383,180 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 254,638 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $161.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 157,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $308.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 35,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $687.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $200.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The sale prices were between $12.02 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.75.