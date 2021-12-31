Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Sells Intel Corp

New Purchases: HON, LYV, PLUG,

Investment company Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Current Portfolio ) buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, American Tower Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q4, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel owns 88 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,946 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,006 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,814 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,469 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 71,478 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.41%

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $204.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 31,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $248.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $153.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 28.71%. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $168.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.