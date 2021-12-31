Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC Buys Zurn Water Solutions Corp, NCR Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Regal Rexnord Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Airbnb Inc

New Purchases: IUSG, USM, MU, CMCSA, NTRS, BKNG, SDY, F, PPG, MGV, ETN, ACGL, MGK, CIBR, EMR, CI, CHGG, VXF, USB, SRRA, AXP, MS, QDEL, VOD, GILD, VBR, SPG, GS, CMI, SYY, SBSW, XLB, CRM, VOE, WDAY, DFIN, DOW, FMC, CAH, ABT, VIGI, DXCM, SU, XTNT,

IUSG, USM, MU, CMCSA, NTRS, BKNG, SDY, F, PPG, MGV, ETN, ACGL, MGK, CIBR, EMR, CI, CHGG, VXF, USB, SRRA, AXP, MS, QDEL, VOD, GILD, VBR, SPG, GS, CMI, SYY, SBSW, XLB, CRM, VOE, WDAY, DFIN, DOW, FMC, CAH, ABT, VIGI, DXCM, SU, XTNT, Added Positions: ZWS, NCR, IEMG, IEFA, EEM, IVV, BRK.B, CDW, VTI, IJH, UNH, IJR, SCHW, IBB, SCHD, DG, KRE, VYM, BX, ITOT, XT, VXUS, IXUS, XOM, IWS, QQQ, FNF, IHAK, BMY, IBM, SKLZ, MO, CAT, MA, BA, BMO, PM, IWM, AMGN, LLY, TDG, IDV, XLRE, BIIB, ADBE, NXPI, HON, KO, KBE, SRNE, MCD, GE, QUAD, COST, MMM, FISV, TSLA, EPD, JPM, IGF, GRMN, XLE, JNJ, BTI, PRNT, NVDA, MPLX, ARKW, PFE, D, VO, GOOGL, ACN, TD, RF, TTE, WSO, DVY, TYL, DHR, GOOG, SCHP, INTC, IVW, MRK, IWC, IEF,

RRX, ARKK, ABNB, AMZN, VEA, XBI, VWO, IGSB, CTG, NDLS, IJS, AGG, MMP, XLF, IWD, SMBK, DAL, GPI, KHC, CVS, SHV, HD, IAU, LRCX, SHW, UPS, GD, NOC, BIL, LOW, CQQQ, BFC, TMO, MSFT, ENB, ARKF, LNTH, EIS, GNW, PSFE, WMT, IWF, ADSK, SOXX, BUSE, DIS, ABBV, XLP, RTX, PG, VZ, TM, LMT, CVX, T, NSC, ARKG, RIO, VBK, GNR, CSCO, FB, NTES, Sold Out: IBUY, IGV, BCE, PYPL, ZBRA, CRWD, MRNA, XLV, LHX, TGT, TEF, ALIT, NEM, PCTY, MELI, INDA, NOK, USDP, APPH, DIDI, ONCY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zurn Water Solutions Corp, NCR Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Regal Rexnord Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Airbnb Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC owns 291 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 1,580,262 shares, 16.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) - 2,186,725 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 253.97% Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 757,038 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% NCR Corp (NCR) - 1,355,585 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.49% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 98,343 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 59,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United States Cellular Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.54. The stock is now traded at around $30.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 85,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.05 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $116.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2349.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp by 253.97%. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 2,186,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NCR Corp by 61.49%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $38.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,355,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 163.27%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 222,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.35%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 237,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 304.62%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 91,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 110.45%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $303.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $84.53 and $113.64, with an estimated average price of $102.53.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.