Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Buys Moderna Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Enbridge Inc, Sells OceanFirst Financial Corp, Mondelez International Inc, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: TAP, CL, HSY, PCEF, BXMT, ED, UPS, AGNC, PLG,
- Added Positions: MRNA, SPG, PFF, ENB, CIEN, AXP, CRM, CTRA, XLNX, FDX, PLD, PFE, CMS, LNT, AEP, XEL, UTL, RCL, PEG, PNW, OGE, MGA, DTE, BAC, XOM, LUV, AES, CVX, CMG, DUK, ITW, AZO, GE, MS, JFBC, BCPC, NLY, TD, BP, WBA, OSK, GOOGL, NUV, TWO, NRZ, IBM, DOW,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, V, CMCSA, T, TMO, NVDA, AAPL, NKE, ORCL, EFA, CSCO, ADP, COST, WMT, HON, PNC, LMT, LOW, PEP, MCD, SYY, PKI, KMX, VZ, TSLA, EEM, MDY, MRK, MTB, TFC, LHX, NEE, CTXS, GLW, SPYV, MET, SPYG, NYF, CAT, KHC, CB, WMB, AMGN, IFF, RDS.A, PG,
- Sold Out: OCFC, MDLZ, IGM, USB, ENZC,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 111,371 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 80,820 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,242 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
- Orange County Bancorp Inc (OBT) - 627,787 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 51,080 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $24.3, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.288100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $199.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $204.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 4923.60%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $157.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 27,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 409.35%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $146.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 57,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 71,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 29.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $23.21, with an estimated average price of $21.8.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $397.56 and $450.31, with an estimated average price of $431.46.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Sold Out: Enzolytics Inc (ENZC)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Enzolytics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.07 and $0.19, with an estimated average price of $0.12.
