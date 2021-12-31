Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Buys Moderna Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Enbridge Inc, Sells OceanFirst Financial Corp, Mondelez International Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: TAP, CL, HSY, PCEF, BXMT, ED, UPS, AGNC, PLG,

Investment company Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Enbridge Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, sells OceanFirst Financial Corp, Mondelez International Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc . As of 2021Q4, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc owns 187 stocks with a total value of $629 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+valley+investment+advisors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 111,371 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 80,820 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,242 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Orange County Bancorp Inc (OBT) - 627,787 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 51,080 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $24.3, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.288100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $199.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $204.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 4923.60%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $157.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 27,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 409.35%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $146.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 57,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 71,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 29.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $23.21, with an estimated average price of $21.8.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $397.56 and $450.31, with an estimated average price of $431.46.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Enzolytics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.07 and $0.19, with an estimated average price of $0.12.