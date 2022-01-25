Jack in the Box to Present at Jefferies Winter Summit on Tuesday, January 25th

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:

What: Virtual Fireside Chat hosted by Alex Slagle, Jefferies restaurant analyst JACK participants: Darin Harris, CEO Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations When: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EDT Where: investors.jackinthebox.com How: Live webcast Contact: Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations 619.902.0269

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com

