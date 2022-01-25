Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Jack in the Box to Present at Jefferies Winter Summit on Tuesday, January 25th

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:

What:

Virtual Fireside Chat hosted by Alex Slagle, Jefferies restaurant analyst

JACK participants:

Darin Harris, CEO

Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations

When:

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EDT

Where:

investors.jackinthebox.com

How:

Live webcast

Contact:

Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations

619.902.0269

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at investors.jackinthebox.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

