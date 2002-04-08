OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the fourth quarter 2021 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX® and OTCQB® indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index.



The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was up 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Forty-one new companies were added to the index, including:

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: CIBH); E3 Metals Corp (OTCQX: EEMMF); T Stamp Inc. (OTCQX: IDAI); PROSTAR HLDGS INC. (OTCQX: MAPPF); Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (OTCQX: STRPF) and Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZEC) (OTCQX ZCSH). Forty-seven were removed from the index including: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE) which graduated to the . Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX), Bayfirst Financial Corp ((BAFN), Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS), The Valens Company (VLNS) and FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) graduated to NASDAQ.

The OTCQX Billion+ Index (.OTCQXBIL), which tracks the performance of $1 billion-plus market cap OTCQX companies, was up 3.4% for the quarter. Seven companies were added to the index: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCQX: ADRNY); Alumina Limited (OTCQX: AWCMY); Filo Mining Corp. (OTCQX: FLMMF); Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. De C.V. (OTCQX: GBOOY); Great Bear Resources Ltd (OTCQX: GTBAF); Solvay S.A. (OTCQX: SLVYY) and Tate & Lyle, PLC (OTCQX: TATYY). Eight companies were removed.

The OTCQX Dividend Index (.OTCQXDIV), which tracks dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies, was up 3.5% in the quarter. Thirteen new companies were added to the index including: Alvopetro Energy Ltd (OTCQX: ALVOF); Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: ARREF); Embassy Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: EMYB); Marquette National Corp. (OTCQX: MNAT); NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP); Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCQX: QEPC) and Sailfish Royalty Corp. (OTCQX: SROYF). Twelve companies were removed.

The OTCQX Banks Index (.OTCQXBK), comprised of OTCQX community and regional banks, increased 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eight banks were added to the index in the quarter and thirteen companies were removed. The eight banks added were: Bank of San Francisco (OTCQX: BSFO); Commencement Bancorp Inc (OTCQX: CBWA); CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: CIBH); Embassy Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: EMYB); FineMark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: FNBT); Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI); Lyons Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LYBC) and Marquette National Corp. (OTCQX: MNAT).

The OTCQX International Index (.OTCQXINT), a benchmark for international OTCQX companies, was up 3.5% for the quarter. Twenty-four companies were added to the index including: Coinshares International Limited (OTCQX: CNSRF); CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCQX: DOGRF); Flow Beverage Corp. (OTCQX: FLWBF); Gage Growth Corp. (OTCQX: GAEGF); MONETA GOLD INC. (OTCQX: MEAUF); Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (OTCQX: NWRCF); Raffles Financial Group Limited (OTCQX: RAFFF); Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (OTCQX: STRPF); Tartisan Nickel Corp. (OTCQX: TTSRF) and Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (OTCQX: WLBMF). Twenty-four companies were removed.

The OTCQX Canada Index (.OTCQXCAN), which tracks Canadian OTCQX companies, was down 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Twenty-six companies were added to the index and fifteen companies were removed.

The OTCQX U.S. Index (.OTCQXUS), a benchmark for U.S. OTCQX companies, was up 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Seventeen companies were added to the index and twenty-three companies were removed.

The OTCQX Cannabis Index (.OTCQXMJ), a benchmark for cannabis companies, was down 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourteen new companies joined the index. The fourteen companies added were: Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF); Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CRLBF); Curaleaf Hldgs Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF); Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF); 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX: FFNTF); Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF); Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:JUSHF); Medmen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX: MMNFF); Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PLNHF); Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCQX: RWBYF); Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (OTCQX:TCNNF); TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCQX: TOBAF); TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX: TRSSF) and Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: VRNOF). Thirteen companies were removed.

The OTCQB Venture Index (.OTCQB), which tracks the overall OTCQB Venture Market, was down 3.2% in the fourth quarter. One hundred forty-three companies were added to the index including: Angkor Resources Corp. ( ANKOF); Bell Copper Corp. ( BCUFF); Willow Biosciences Inc. ( CANSF); Cryptostar Corp. ( CSTXF); Danavation Technologies Corp. ( DVNCF); Goldshore Resources Inc. ( GSHRF); Leader Capital Holdings Corp. ( LCHD); Network Media Group Inc. ( NETWF); SCOTTIE RES CORP. ( SCTSF); Harrys Manufacturing Inc. ( WSRRF) and Zacatecas Silver Corp. ( ZCTSF). Seventy-nine companies were removed from the index.

Additionally, 5 securities upgraded from OTCQB to OTCQX in the fourth quarter and are now included in at least one of the OTCQX Indices.

For a list of all index additions and deletions, visit

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/Quarterly_Index_Constituent_Changes.pdf

All indexes are market capitalization-weighted and adjusted on a quarterly basis for additions and share changes over 5% during the months of March, June, September and December. In the case of ADRs, the DR ratio is considered. Dividends are re-invested as of the close of business the day before the ex-dividend date.

The OTCQX Composite Index, OTCQX Billion+ Index, OTCQX Dividend Index, OTCQX International Index, OTCQX U.S. Index, OTCQX Banks Index, OTCQX Cannabis Index, and OTCQB Venture Index have minimum liquidity screens to ensure tradability.

All index data is priced in real-time and is available on the OTC Markets Group website, www.otcmarkets.com, and via major financial data distributors and websites, including Bloomberg, Reuters and FT.com.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors cannot invest directly in any of these indexes.

OTC Markets Group Inc. provides no advice, recommendation or endorsement with respect to any company or securities. Nothing herein shall be deemed to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

