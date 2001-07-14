ChromaDex Announces Results of New Pilot Clinical Trial Showing Anti-Inflammatory Effects of Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) Supplementation

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced results of the 18th clinical trial on its flagship Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or “NR”) ingredient with promising, peer-reviewed findings reported in the Journal+of+Clinical+Investigation. The study investigated the anti-inflammatory effects of ChromaDex’s proprietary NR ingredient in monocytes (a type of white blood cell) extracted from two groups: young, healthy subjects and patients diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The study was conducted as part of the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™) and adds to a growing body of clinical evidence supporting the potential anti-inflammatory effects of NR supplementation.

Results showed that increasing NAD+ levels through NR supplementation reduced Type-I interferon (IFN) signaling (which plays an important role in the human immune response) in human monocytes both in vivo in a young, healthy population and ex vivo in monocytes extracted from control subjects and SLE patients.

“This study supplies a mechanistic foundation as to how NR blunts monocyte immunity and supports the need for future studies in patients with monocyte-driven inflammatory disease,” said study lead Michael N. Sack, M.D., Ph.D., a senior investigator in the Laboratory of Mitochondrial Biology and Metabolism at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

This randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled pilot study featured 35 healthy volunteers (average age of 24 and average BMI of 24 kg/m2) that were supplemented with 1000mg NR or placebo for 7 days. Extracted white blood cells from these young, healthy subjects as well as from middle-aged lupus patients and matched controls were then exposed to an inflammation inducer to assess NR’s anti-inflammatory effects.

“The results from this pilot study showing an immunomodulatory effect of NR through decreased IFN levels are promising; however, more research is needed to understand the implications of NR supplementation for patients with autoimmune disorders like lupus,” said Dr. Andrew Shao, Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory & Scientific Affairs at ChromaDex. “We look forward to furthering this important research.”

“As the type I IFN pathway has been linked to the development and severity of SLE, these findings support that targeting metabolic pathways in immune cells may be beneficial in targeting immune dysregulation in lupus cells,” said author Dr. Mariana Kaplan, chief of the Systemic Autoimmunity branch at the NIH’s National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases.

This study is supported by grants from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute’s Division of Intramural Research and the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases’ Division of Intramural Research, both part of NIH.

Since 2013, CERP™ has accumulated more than 240 collaborative agreements representing $85 million in total research investment. The program has also resulted in numerous patent applications and licenses. Additionally, through CERP™ to date, Niagen® has been a part of more than 65 publications, including 18 peer-reviewed, clinical trial publications.

For additional information on the science supporting Niagen® visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to results of the NIAGEN® studies, their significance and whether the studies show potential for benefits on human health. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005438/en/