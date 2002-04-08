OTC Markets Group Welcomes Rivalry Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Rivalry Corp. (TSX-V: RVLY; OTCQX: RVLCF), a sports betting and media company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Rivalry Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Rivalry Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “RVLCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are pleased to reach this important milestone in our efforts to increase awareness of

Rivalry among U.S. investors and broaden our shareholder base,” said Steven Salz, Co-

Founder and CEO of Rivalry. “Rivalry competes in a global sports betting and media

marketplace with a unique strategy focused on young Millennials and Generation Z, and we

believe our story may be of interest to investors internationally. Trading on the OTCQX should

enhance the ease at which those investors can own the equity, which is aligned with the global

nature of our strategy.”

Nauth LPC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Rivalry Corp.

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media

property offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the

next generation of bettors. Rivalry Limited currently holds an Isle of Man license, considered

one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global

team in more than 18 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited was granted its Isle of Man license

in early 2018, officially launching in August of that year, and the Company is currently in the

process of obtaining additional country licenses. The Company also has a variety of originally

developed products, including Quest, an on-site engagement experience, and an original casino

game called Rushlane, a proprietary casino game that marks the creation of a new category for

online gaming: Massively Multiplayer Online Gambling Games (MMOGG).

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]