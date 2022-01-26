Longeveron to Participate in Phacilitate Advanced Therapies Week

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. ( LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced today that management will be speaking and participating in several panel and presentation sessions during Phacilitate’s Advanced Therapies Week from January 25-28, 2022 in Miami Beach, FL.



Specifically, Longeveron management will participate in the following sessions at the event:

Format: Panel Discussion: “Development in Neurology and Ophthalmology” chaired by Dan Gincel, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Strategic Collaborations & Scientific Affairs

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Time: 3:30-5:00pm ET

Format: Speaker Presentation: “Phase 2a Clinical Trial of Lomecel-B for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease” presented by Anthony Oliva, Ph.D. Senior Scientist

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Time: 3:35pm ET

Format: Panel Discussion: “Delivery Solutions, Improvements and Alternatives for Gene & Cell Therapy” chaired by Kevin Ramdas, M.D., M.P.H., ACRP-CP., Director of Medical Affairs

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Time: 1:30pm – 3:00pm ET

Format: Speaker Presentation: “Technology Transfer from Pre-Clinical to cGMP Manufacturing – Take the Time to Develop A Solid Suitable Process From the Start” presented by Lisa McClain-Moss, Vice President of Manufacturing

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Time: 1:35pm ET

For more information on the Phacilitate Advanced Therapies Week and to register for the event, please visit https://advancedtherapiesweek.phacilitate.com/register-your-place/ .

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B™ cell-based therapy product (“Lomecel-B”), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company’s mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization, and broad use by the healthcare community. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

Contact:

Brendan Payne

Stern Investor Relations

Tel: (212) 362-1200

Email: [email protected]

Source: Longeveron