FBC Holding, Inc. (FBCD) Announces Development of Upcoming NFT Project

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce the development of it's NFT project coming up in the near term.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is proud to introduce the latest in fashion and collectibles - a limited-edition clothing line with 100 unique digital collectibles. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states, "The newest spring drop is coming very soon, and we can't wait to release it!" Lisa Nelson also stated, "The amount of revenue that may come from this project is explosive and the team has been working very hard to make this happen!" Along with the latest clothing, the company is releasing 100 unique digital collectibles that will be living on the blockchain. Each one of these collectibles will have a rarity randomly minted, so you'll want to get your hands on them all! These NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will be available on the secondary markets for purchase and will have a reveal once all 100 are purchased. The rarest of the collection will get access to vIRL (Both Digital and Physical Editions). FBC Holding, Inc. has been working diligently with some of the best graphic designers and developers around the world to create Formrunner Apparel's very own Non-Fungible Tokens and the launch will be taking place as soon as possible so stay tuned.

As the company has mentioned, each NFT is unique and has its own value. Considering all of those factors, investors argue that NFTs are scarce, generating their value. Last year, the total value of NFT transactions hit $250 million, according to a study from Nonfungible and L'Atelier. That value is four times higher than in 2019. In addition, recorded digital wallets dealing in NFTs doubled from the previous year and some traders were able to attain profits amounting to $100,000. 2022 is going to be a phenomenal year, so now is the time to get updated on the future! OTC Markets will be releasing final authorization to make changes & FBC will keep the public informed moving forward.

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

