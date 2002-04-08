Aurora Spine Announces Initial Surgeries Using its Proprietary APOLLOTM Cervical Plate

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) ( ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, announced today that the first anterior cervical discectomy and fusion procedures were completed with its proprietary APOLLOTM Anterior Cervical Plate (ACP) system and implanted in multiple patients by Dr. Sebastian Koga, a neurosurgeon at Koga Neurosurgery based in Covington, Louisiana.



APOLLO one of Aurora’s recent FDA 510(k) cleared products and provides new technology-based options to patients and surgeons in spine surgery. The APOLLO System features streamlined instrumentation and high angulation-option screws to help surgeons perform the procedure while preserving the patient’s skeletal and muscle tissue. The APOLLO Anterior Cervical Plate (ACP) system features a sleek design, with Hyper-Angulation™ and Freedom to AngulateTM screws in the Cephalad-Caudal direction with a total screw angulation of 32°. In addition, the set includes cervical plates and bone screws constructed of titanium alloy. APOLLO implants are available in multiple levels and lengths, and screws are available in numerous diameters, sizes, and tip configurations to accommodate variations in patient anatomy. The Integrated locking mechanism blocks the screw heads after the device construct anchored to the anterior cervical spine.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Sebastian Koga, said, “My first experience with APOLLO was flawless. I performed three consecutive cases in one day and found the ergonomics, work-flow, and implants to be excellent. I found the plate lordosis, thickness and sizing to be anatomically perfect. A major improvement is the control of screw direction in high-angled screws. New research shows that shorter plates with high-angled screws allow for superior compression, reduced subsidence and improved fusion rates compared to traditional low-angle screws. The APOLLO is the ideal system to achieve this with precise screw insertion, and a superior locking mechanism. My goal is always to minimize disruption of normal anatomy, and this system also achieves that with smooth surface and low profiles. I foresee the APOLLO becoming the standard in my practice.”

The APOLLO system features a simple and easy-to-use low-profile plate design with streamlined instrumentation, large graft windows, and a wide range of implant sizes for one to four-level treatment requirements. APOLLO™ will be part of the Minimally Invasive DEXA™ Platform of products and is positioned to reshape the market through patient-focused innovation and address the next advancement in spine surgery. The patented DEXA Interbody Technology is the first of its kind in the world offering an implant based upon a patient's bone density.

Mr. Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine, stated, “The initial use of our proprietary APOLLO cervical plate system is a strategic achievement for our company. We can now provide patients and surgeons with our state-of-the-art cervical plate to work hand in hand with our DEXA Technology cervical spacers we plan to launch shortly.”

Laszlo Garamszegi, CTO at Aurora, stated, “These first procedures with APOLLO are an exciting step forward for the collection of products for our patented DEXA Platform supporting our implants to allow bone density matching. We are pleased to offer an increasing number of disruptive products in the cervical spine segment.”

Correction: In a prior Press Release, Dr. Sebastian Koga, MD, FAANS, was described as Chairman of Neurosurgery and Medical Director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute for the Ochsner North Shore Region. Dr. Sebastian Koga, MD, FAANS, is currently a Neurosurgeon in Covington, Louisiana.

