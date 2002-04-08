nCino Recognized as Employer of Choice for Numerous 2021 Awards

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. ( NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, announced today its strongest year for awards focused on employee satisfaction and the strength and depth of its culture and leadership. nCino has been widely recognized for its customer service, product innovation and strong culture, achieving multiple 2021 awards representing the company’s commitment to building a positive company culture and empowering employees.



“Our culture is one of our most important measures of success, and we are incredibly proud that 2021 has been a record-breaking year for awards that acknowledge our mission-driven culture, talented leadership and commitment to equity and inclusion,” said Pierre Naudé, Chief Executive Officer of nCino. “By creating the right culture and taking care of our people, they will in turn be passionate about their jobs and committed to nCino's continued growth and scale.”

In December, nCino was recognized as one of the 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For in a list released by Battery Ventures, a global investment firm and cloud investor, with data specifically provided by Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. Battery Ventures ranked nCino 2nd on a list of publicly traded, business-to-business, cloud-computing companies where employees reported the highest levels of satisfaction at work in 2021. Additional companies recognized on Battery’s list include Zoom, Monday.com, Adobe and Salesforce.

Recently, nCino was also presented with 15 workplace-focused awards by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site. Among these awards, nCino was ranked 12th for Top 100 highest-rated Companies for Women in 2021, with its CEO ranking 39th on their list of Best CEOs of 2021. nCino was also recognized on 2021 Comparably lists for Best Company for Diversity, Best Company Culture, Best Work-Life Balance and Best Company Happiness, among others.

Individual recognition has also been awarded to various nCino team members throughout the year, including Dory Weiss, Executive Vice President of Engineering, who was listed on 2021 Inspiring Fintech Females by NYC Fintech Women, which recognizes women who, in their role, are transforming fintech and who are advocates for women and gender equity.

“It is an absolute honor to be recognized as a 2021 Inspiring Fintech Female,” said Weiss. “Since starting my career at nCino almost nine years ago, I have experienced first-hand the support and growth opportunity nCino provides to all employees. I’m consistently impressed with the commitment of our people and our company’s emphasis on collaboration and employee satisfaction, and I know we’re poised to leverage the tremendous opportunities on the horizon to drive further transformation in the financial services industry.”

Throughout 2021, nCino achieved remarkable growth, expanding from 1,200 employees to more than 1,500 employees. In 2022, nCino will continue to prioritize cultivating a strong culture, accelerating diverse talent and fostering an inclusive and equitable environment for all employees.

