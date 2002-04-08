FTI Consulting Appoints Patrick Tucker to Lead Strategic Communications' M&A and Activism Practice in the Americas

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the appointment of Patrick Tucker as a Senior Managing Director and Americas Head of the Strategic Communications segment’s Mergers & Acquisitions and Activism practice, based in New York. Mr. Tucker will be responsible for leading and growing work for clients facing high-stakes transactions and shareholder activism communications challenges.



Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Tucker served as leader of Abernathy McGregor’s M&A and Activism practice. Mr. Tucker brings a depth of experience on all aspects of domestic and cross-border M&A, such as interloping bidders, complex structures, antitrust litigation, foreign ownership review and shareholder challenges. He has led major transaction assignments for organizations including Advent International, BDT & Company, Carlyle Group, Conoco Phillips, Intuit, KKR, Keurig Dr Pepper, JAB Holdings, Royalty Pharma, Repsol, Symbotic, Sanofi, Tapestry, TPG and T-Mobile.

He has also helped clients create communications strategies to manage the evolving field of shareholder engagement, including economic activists, vocal institutional investors and environmental, social, and governance funds. He has supported clients such as AECOM, Callaway Golf, F5, International Flavors & Fragrances, LogMeIn, Nuance and Office Depot on critical shareholder engagement strategies.

“Having Pat at the helm of our M&A and Activism communications practice in the Americas strengthens our offering not just regionally, but globally,” said Brian Kennedy, Head of the Americas for the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting. “His experience, expertise and successful track record in our industry make him a tremendous addition to our team as we sharpen our focus on serving clients facing complex transaction communications challenges.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Tucker said, “Transactions are subject to scrutiny from all stakeholders, creating new and rapidly evolving challenges for dealmakers. There is no better platform to help clients navigate the increasing complexity of moving transactions from strategy to value creation than FTI Consulting. The firm’s core capital markets expertise, proxy voting insights and strategic positioning capabilities creates a compelling proposition to help clients address the next generation of shareholder activism. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues around the world to further enhance our offering and help clients unlock value.”

Mr. Tucker is a member of the Society for Corporate Governance and the National Investor Relations Institute. In 2019, he was named to PR Week’s 40 Under 40 list.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,600 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Manisha Chowdhury

+44 790 018988

[email protected]