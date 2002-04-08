Wesana Health Appoints Meghna A. Gaeta as Chief Marketing Officer

CHICAGO and TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA; WSNAF), a data-driven life sciences company focused on developing the novel therapies of tomorrow and delivering new care paradigms today, announced the appointment of Meghna A. Gaeta as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, she will lead Wesana’s business marketing strategy.



“Meghna has a proven track record of brand innovation and development strategies,” said Daniel Carcillo, Founder and CEO of Wesana. “As Wesana continues to expand its clinical network, Meghna’s expertise in practice growth and technology driven patient experiences will help to position Wesana as a premiere leader in the mental health care delivery space. We are thrilled to leverage her ability to bridge the gap that too often exists between patients and their care providers.”

Meghna brings more than 18 years of experience in healthcare, operations, and technology marketing for major, consumer-facing brands, such as Twitter and Walgreens. Meghna most recently led a boutique marketing consultancy, working closely with healthcare, retail & start-up tech clients. In this role, she championed innovative technology to increase access to health care and led and developed scaled ecommerce strategies and solutions. Previously, she served as the head of retail marketing, global business marketing & strategy for Twitter. She also played a pivotal role in establishing and growing a first-of-its-kind care model at Walgreens. There she supervised marketing efforts for 100 retail (pilot) clinics at Walgreens drugstores in over 10 major US markets.

“Wesana is at the forefront of transforming mental health services and drug development and doing it in a way that centers the patient experience from start to finish,” said Gaeta. “Having been a long-time advocate for improved mental health services, I see this new opportunity with Wesana as a space where we can take the lead in assuring patients that there is hope for them and that new therapies are coming soon that can help alleviate the pain they are suffering from. I’m looking forward to building on Wesana’s existing success and helping pave the path to effective and more accessible mental health care.”

Meghna holds a Master of Science Degree in Marketing Communications & eCommerce from IIT Stuart School of Business as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Bryn Mawr College. She is currently working toward a Master of Marriage and Family Therapy degree from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

Wesana also announces it has retained the services of North Equities, an investor communications and public relations company, to assist the Company to enhance its market awareness, and communications strategy. Under the terms of the North Equities engagement, which is for an initial six-month period, North Equities will be paid US$70,000 for the six-month term in form of 63,927 restricted stock units of the Company.



About Wesana Health

Wesana Health helps people transcend barriers in mental health and performance. We innovate in care development through our therapies and patent-pending protocols, and in care delivery through activating a new multidisciplinary, technology-supported clinical model. Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com .

