Xtreme Fighting Championships Announces Ticker Symbol Change to Better Align with Brand and Vision

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (“XFC” or “the Company”), the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts (“MMA”) organization, announced it has received approval to change its ticker symbol from “DKMRD” to “XFCI”. XFC’s common shares now trade on the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market under the new symbol “XFCI”. XFC has traded under the ticker "DKMRD" since the Company's initial OTC listing.



Emerging mid-COVID under new leadership and a roster of the next great MMA professional fighters, the XFC spent 2021 building its platform and network of international broadcast and pay-per-view partners to prepare for a 2022 strategic re-launch. This new ticker symbol is a key component of the Company’s re-launch while it maintains its sights set on a targeted NASDAQ uplisting by the end of 2022.

“We are extremely pleased to see that our ticker symbol now better aligns with our brand and vision, which will strengthen our visibility with institutional and retail investors and provide consistent recognition across all our audiences and fans,” said Steve Smith, CEO of the XFC. “We remain committed to our strategic plans for growth and maximizing shareholder value by expanding our number and magnitude of fights, growing our roster of the next generation of world-class fighters, and accelerating our top and bottom line to walk the talk on being the fastest growing league in the world’s fastest growing sport, MMA.”

XFC's most recent event, YoungGuns 4, took place Dec. 10 in front of a capacity crowd at The DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, LIVE on FOX Sports 2, with replays on FS2 and FOX Deportes. XFC will reveal its complete 2022 schedule of fights later this month, pending final negotiations with new broadcast partners, including its first Pay Per View (PPV) fight slated for March 2022

No action is required by existing Xtreme Fighting Championships shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on the OTC as XFCI.

Headquartered in Miami, Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (“XFC”) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization, trading under the ticker symbol XFCI. XFC is currently ranked #1 in MMA broadcast distribution reaching more than 780 million households worldwide. XFC's owned and operated OTT channel "XFCTV Fightworld" averages 220,000 viewers daily, in addition XFC partners with 36 broadcasters worldwide, including HBOMAX globally and the FOX family of networks in the United States. XFC has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable and satellite television networks. The XFC currently has more than 83 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35 countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of the “Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars”, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action-packed MMA events both on television and in-stadium venues. For more information on the company, visit www.XFCMMA.net, or for XFC merchandise and exclusive shareholder perks go to www.TiiCKER.com/XFCI.

