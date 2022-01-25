Carlisle Polyurethane Systems Introduces New Intellathane High-Performance Industrial Protective Spray Coatings Line

PR Newswire

CARLISLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlisle Polyurethane Systems (www.carlisleps.com), an industry leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of high-performance, spray-applied protective coatings, is pleased to introduce its rebranded and expanded Intellathane product line. Tough, abrasion-proof, and impact-resistant, Intellathane protective elastomeric coatings are engineered to resist cracking, flaking, bubbling, or peeling, creating a virtually impenetrable seal that coats surfaces and prevents denigration from repetitive and devastating impacts, weathering, temperature extremes, and harsh chemical environments. Intellathane elastomeric spray coatings protect equipment in the light industrial, heavy industrial, agriculture, truck/automotive, mining, military, and industrial storage fields.

"The Intellathane product line is inspired by Carlisle Construction Materials' principles of innovative products that enable more durable and sustainable building design. The Intellathane brand is engineered specifically for vehicles and equipment used in rough service applications, where more traditional coatings often fail due to corrosion, abrasion, and repeated impacts," said Kevin Wiacek, Product Marketing Manager of Carlisle Polyurethane Systems. "These harsh operating conditions often require owners to replace their equipment too frequently. The new Intellathane brand gives equipment manufacturers a comprehensive portfolio of protective coatings that not only improves the long-term appearance of their products, but also extends the service life. The R&D team considered many variables during product development to ensure long-term adhesion and protection to a wide variety of substrates, types of impacts experienced, the weather conditions they operate in, and possible chemical exposures."

"One of the hallmarks of the Carlisle Polyurethane Systems brand is our commitment to the highest levels of polymer science and technical innovation, which are made possible through R&D initiatives rooted in decades of advanced technology development," said Bill Brengel, Vice President and General Manager of Carlisle Polyurethane Systems. "Our world-class chemists have helped to establish new performance standards for elastomer coatings used in the industrial sector. With the introduction of our updated and expanded Intellathane product line, we continue to offer innovative solutions that keep exterior surfaces and equipment safe in severe weather and other unforgiving conditions. When combined with Carlisle's industry leading customer and technical service, our newest product portfolio truly rises above the competition."

About Carlisle Polyurethane Systems

Carlisle Polyurethane Systems offers innovative, high-performance polyurethane products that include binders, flexible and rigid foams, elastomers, casting resins, surface and specialty coatings, and adhesives. These systems span a wide variety of industrial, commercial, and consumer product applications. Carlisle Polyurethane Systems is a member of the Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) family of brands. CCM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL). Visit www.carlisleps.com to learn more.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and energy-efficient solutions for customers creating sustainable buildings of the future. Through our Construction Materials (CCM) business and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Over the life of the building, Carlisle's products help drive lower GHG emissions, improve energy savings for building owners and operators, and increase a building's resiliency to the elements. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle also is a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through our Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments.

