Price Capital Management, Inc. Buys JanOne Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

New Purchases: JAN,

JAN, Sold Out: PFF, HYG, EMB, FPE,

Lafayette, LA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JanOne Inc, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Price Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Price Capital Management, Inc. owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Price Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/price+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

JanOne Inc (JAN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Price Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in JanOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.86 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Price Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64.

Price Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Price Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.

Price Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18.