Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

New Purchases: USMV, ITB, ABBV, COST, XLB, LLY, BA, TMO, VRSK, VTI, IAU, BMY, ZTS, DD, NFLX,

USMV, ITB, ABBV, COST, XLB, LLY, BA, TMO, VRSK, VTI, IAU, BMY, ZTS, DD, NFLX, Added Positions: IWD, JETS, XLU, QUAL, EFA, IWM, JPM, MCD, UNH, AAPL, AMZN, IWF, ROK, FOCS, MA, FDRR, ACWX, NEE, V, XLV, GOOGL, IDEV, BAC, XLF, GS, FTEC, MLPX, PG, CSCO, CAT, IEMG, MOAT, SMH, TFI, VYM, EXPE, NKE, JNJ, LMT, MSFT, PEP, EMB, MMM, COF, EMN, ANTM, GILD, MDT, TXN, NOC, QCOM, CVS, LQD, TFC, AXP, HD, RTX, IBM, MDLZ, PFE, STLD, TSN, KO, EMR, DIS, AVGO, CMCSA, BRK.B, CMG, DE, UNP, QQQ, IVW, SHY, SO, STX, GOOG, SHOP,

IWD, JETS, XLU, QUAL, EFA, IWM, JPM, MCD, UNH, AAPL, AMZN, IWF, ROK, FOCS, MA, FDRR, ACWX, NEE, V, XLV, GOOGL, IDEV, BAC, XLF, GS, FTEC, MLPX, PG, CSCO, CAT, IEMG, MOAT, SMH, TFI, VYM, EXPE, NKE, JNJ, LMT, MSFT, PEP, EMB, MMM, COF, EMN, ANTM, GILD, MDT, TXN, NOC, QCOM, CVS, LQD, TFC, AXP, HD, RTX, IBM, MDLZ, PFE, STLD, TSN, KO, EMR, DIS, AVGO, CMCSA, BRK.B, CMG, DE, UNP, QQQ, IVW, SHY, SO, STX, GOOG, SHOP, Reduced Positions: AGG, VGK, IVV, SPY, FB, MRK, WMT, VZ, XLRE, SBUX, AMT, ADBE, NVDA, PAUG, POCT, PREF, DFAC, SYK, TSLA, COP, ORCL, VIG, AMD, BSGM, JPST, BSV, T, SPYD, GE, WPC, INTC, PRU, GLD, D, SQ, MINT, DUK, PM, CL, UPS,

AGG, VGK, IVV, SPY, FB, MRK, WMT, VZ, XLRE, SBUX, AMT, ADBE, NVDA, PAUG, POCT, PREF, DFAC, SYK, TSLA, COP, ORCL, VIG, AMD, BSGM, JPST, BSV, T, SPYD, GE, WPC, INTC, PRU, GLD, D, SQ, MINT, DUK, PM, CL, UPS, Sold Out: IVOL, AAXJ, PYPL, BSX, IJR, JBLU, OSK, REGN, XLC, SCCO, LYB, LOKB, FSK, REMX, LOKM.U, KKR, DHR, CVE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $584 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+wealth+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,831 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,680 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.30% Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) - 1,021,885 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 41,523 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,796 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 148,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $71.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 94,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $132.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 42,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $488.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 9,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 54,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 13,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2800.05%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 62,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 309.14%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $20.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 407,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 1283.75%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 132,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 202.21%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 87,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 534.36%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 117,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 297.88%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 29,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.67.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.94%. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.41%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 109,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.39%. The sale prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.25%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 9,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.13%. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $441.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 87,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.3%. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $439.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 41,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 86.14%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $308.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 2,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 91.49%. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 5,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.