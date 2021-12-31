First Command Financial Services, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

New Purchases: AMBA, IPG, DNP, VXF, VGIT, SLDP, TTD, JD, EXG, SCI, HRL, SLVM, LGIH, DHI, CZR, CC, HLI, PJT, BLDR, KRP, INMD, CHPT, CHPT, VEEV, NLY, FXO, LIT, MBB, MDYV, VCIT, ALB, VOT, AMD, THC, HSIC, HBAN, IFF, HIG, SJM, MGM, ODFL, SIVB, HSBC, TSM, HXL, WAB, WMB, CMG, EW, EWBC, SQM, BX, MOS, DKS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, The Home Depot Inc, The Walt Disney Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, sells NVIDIA Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Honeywell International Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Command Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, First Command Financial Services, Inc. owns 442 stocks with a total value of $681 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 2,231,473 shares, 18.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.09% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 229,198 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 996,210 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.71% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 773,613 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.91% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 437,258 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88%

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $140.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $10.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Solid Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $6.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $162.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5604.50%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $154.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 88,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 43.99%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $363.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 67.46%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $137.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.08%. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $107.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 62.83%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $295.05 and $332.7, with an estimated average price of $312.83.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.