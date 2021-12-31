First Command Financial Services, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

- New Purchases: AMBA, IPG, DNP, VXF, VGIT, SLDP, TTD, JD, EXG, SCI, HRL, SLVM, LGIH, DHI, CZR, CC, HLI, PJT, BLDR, KRP, INMD, CHPT, CHPT, VEEV, NLY, FXO, LIT, MBB, MDYV, VCIT, ALB, VOT, AMD, THC, HSIC, HBAN, IFF, HIG, SJM, MGM, ODFL, SIVB, HSBC, TSM, HXL, WAB, WMB, CMG, EW, EWBC, SQM, BX, MOS, DKS,
- Added Positions: DGRO, RSP, IEFA, IVV, GSLC, STIP, VNQ, IAU, IJJ, HD, IJR, DIS, VLUE, MRK, AAPL, MMM, D, LLY, MRNA, WFC, ABT, COST, CVX, SPY, DOW, AGG, BABA, ABBV, AVGO, WEC, VTV, TSCO, CRM, DD, F, LHX, CAT, BK, LMT, MSFT, NFLX, PEP, AMZN, PG, MO, PHM, DUK, ICLN, COP, CL, OGN, BF.B, BAC, WTRG, SUSA, AFL, DGRW, ENB, BSCO, FDX, QCOM, ITW, NCLH, K, TSLA, V, MA, WBA, TMO, RCL,
- Reduced Positions: FVD, NVDA, SPLV, VUG, HON, T, VTI, AMGN, PFE, VIG, VXUS, XOM, IJH, INTC, BNDX, XLK, XLV, LOW, VZ, BSCM, CB, ALL, TFC, BRK.B, BMY, CSCO, C, CMCSA, FL, GE, GBX, HSY, IBM, JNJ, KEY, MDC, MCD, MCK, MDT, ORCL, NTR, ROK, SNA, TXN, RTX, WMT, ZBH, GOOG, CARR, BSCN, DFUS, IDV, IVW, IWM, IWP, QQQ, SLYG, VWO, VYM, XLP, APD, ALK, ALGN, AEP, ADP, BP, BA, SAM, CSX, CVS, CAH, CI, CLX, GLW, EMR, EXC, NEE, JPM, KMB, MDLZ, VTRS, NTAP, NSC, NVS, OXY, PNC, PPL, PRU, PEG, SGEN, SRE, SWK, SYK, TGT, WEN, UNP, VOD, BAH, FB, QSR, REZI, CTVA, CHWY, OTIS, KD, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCR, BSCS, BSCT, BSCU, DES, EEM, EFA, EMB, PKW, SMH, XLF, XLY,
- Sold Out: BSCL, LII, BND, XLC, XEL, XRAY, LEG, ARKK, AEE, RY, VSTO, ETN, ILF, CMA, CNP, VIAC, VEU, ADNT, JHG, HWM, ENPH, VVV, ASIX, STOR, TMHC, VTEB, EQH, PDD, BSTZ, GTX, AVNW, XBI, GXC, PXF, SCHX, TFI, VOO, NCR, PLD, ARNA, ASH, BBY, BLK, BTI, CCI, DBD, EMN, FRT, PFC, INTU, KSU, VTA, NRG, NOK, ES, NTIC, PVH, O, SNY, STT, ALE, VFC, WHR, TMUS,
For the details of First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+command+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Command Financial Services, Inc.
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 2,231,473 shares, 18.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.09%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 229,198 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 996,210 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.71%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 773,613 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.91%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 437,258 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88%
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $140.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $10.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Solid Power Inc (SLDP)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Solid Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $6.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $162.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5604.50%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $154.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 88,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 43.99%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $363.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 67.46%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $137.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.08%. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $107.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 62.83%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Lennox International Inc (LII)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $295.05 and $332.7, with an estimated average price of $312.83.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Command Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:
1. First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Command Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs