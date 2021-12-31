Allen Capital Group, LLC Buys Crocs Inc, Alphabet Inc, Deere, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: CROX, GOOG, WM, TWTR, TJX, HEAR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Crocs Inc, Alphabet Inc, Deere, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Allen Capital Group, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Crocs Inc (CROX) - 141,388 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,616 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,094 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 312.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,320 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.39% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 50,645 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.52%

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $106.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.66%. The holding were 141,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2607.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.66%. The holding were 5,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $149.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 60,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 193,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 52,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Turtle Beach Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.78 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $26.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 2879.91%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $364.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.83%. The holding were 38,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 312.47%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 48,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 5595.13%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 58,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 701.75%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2890.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 3,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 629.72%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $245.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 40,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 326.72%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $308.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 29,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.88 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.23.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99.