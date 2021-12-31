Allen Capital Group, LLC Buys Crocs Inc, Alphabet Inc, Deere, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

- New Purchases: CROX, GOOG, WM, TWTR, TJX, HEAR,
- Added Positions: DE, MSFT, PYPL, AMZN, UNP, FB, WMT, DIS, HD, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B,
- Sold Out: JPST, FIXD, USMV, SPLG, IQLT, SJNK, SRLN, NOBL, SCHX, ZHDG, SGOL, SPTS, SPSM, SCHP, SPEM, BX, VZ, JEPI, SCHO, T, JPM, RYF, VNQ, JNJ, HYG, GOOGL, QUAL, CSCO, DWX, LW, VYM, SCHV, IVV, MMM, INTC, DLN, FBND, LMT, MBB, SCHD, AMGN, RYT, TSM, XYL, IBM, SPMB, MMP, JD, SPDW, BABA, GSY, PEP, ULST, IAGG, PFE, CVX, V, GNR, PRF, VEA, PRU, XOM, UL, TDIV, PG, FEU, BAC, O, SCHW, IJH, IJR, SCHA, CAT, DGRW, MRK, SCHF, DSI, EMLP, IUSG, MTUM, SCHE, XLV, BDX, EFAV, SCHG, AMT, NUE, ITA, FANG, TSLA, MCD, WPC, AJG, BP, PSX, SHW, IVW, QEFA, VWO, XLF, NVDA, MO, UPS, DGRO, DWM, SCHZ, SHYD, ABT, DUK, MDT, NOC, BNDX, MU, SBUX, TROW, BA, IEMG, RWR, SCHR, MDLZ, CLF, CMI, DHR, KR, PM, TGT, IBD, GLD, RYU, VIG, CMCSA, VXUS, KMI, MA, PFF, HMY, RMO, AXU, SPY, TBT, XLU, AGG,
- Crocs Inc (CROX) - 141,388 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,616 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,094 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 312.47%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,320 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.39%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 50,645 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.52%
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $106.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.66%. The holding were 141,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2607.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.66%. The holding were 5,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $149.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 60,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 193,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 52,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Turtle Beach Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.78 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $26.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 2879.91%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $364.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.83%. The holding were 38,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 312.47%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 48,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 5595.13%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 58,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 701.75%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2890.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 3,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 629.72%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $245.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 40,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 326.72%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $308.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 29,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.Sold Out: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.88 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.23.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99.
