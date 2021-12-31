Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Amazon.com Inc, Oracle Corp

New Purchases: REGN, FDS, CNC, PANW, ANSS, INMD, ETSY, ADP, U, NXPI, KKR, TYL, SIRI, CPRT, MPWR, HZNP, ON, KNX, JBHT, CSX, TDUP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Merck Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Morgan Stanley, Amazon.com Inc, Oracle Corp, Nike Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Railway Pension Investments Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Railway Pension Investments Ltd owns 237 stocks with a total value of $13.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 559,576 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,096,736 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 867,521 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 1,013,351 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29% Visa Inc (V) - 1,422,039 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18%

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $621.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 45,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $420.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 198,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $504.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $334.99 and $411.22, with an estimated average price of $385.21. The stock is now traded at around $334.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18. The stock is now traded at around $44.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 94,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 381.78%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $123.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 996,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2616.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 95,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 768.53%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 574,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 83.89%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,418,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $170.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 737,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 86.70%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,251,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.