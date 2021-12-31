Hennessy Advisors Inc Buys ONEOK Inc, ArcBest Corp, Alcoa Corp, Sells Vista Outdoor Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc

New Purchases: OKE, ARCB, AA, JBL, GT, SPB, GPI, FAF, ASO, OLN, M, WCC, PAG, PVH, R, NOV, HFC, DDS, COOP, ORI, PAA, GPRE, ANF, AR, ABG, BTU, SI, CADE, CADE, STT, NECB, CCB, FDS, ZETA, HUYA, VIPS, IMMR,

Novato, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ONEOK Inc, ArcBest Corp, Alcoa Corp, Jabil Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, sells Vista Outdoor Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Valmont Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hennessy Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 272 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 60 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 256,586 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.06% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 674,165 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71% Southern Co (SO) - 384,000 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 334,877 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 410,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $121.82, with an estimated average price of $102.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 141,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 276,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 212,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 659,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.86 and $106.37, with an estimated average price of $98.32. The stock is now traded at around $89.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 134,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in United Natural Foods Inc by 241.70%. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $55.61, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 378,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 267.71%. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $131.04, with an estimated average price of $120.31. The stock is now traded at around $112.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 141,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Independent Bank Corp by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $91.72, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $83.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 92,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc by 115.79%. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $21.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 40.18%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $226.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 155,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $224.37 and $262.25, with an estimated average price of $245.27.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Mattel Inc. The sale prices were between $18.35 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $21.03.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Sleep Number Corp. The sale prices were between $74.43 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $83.47.