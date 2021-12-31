Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hennessy Advisors Inc Buys ONEOK Inc, ArcBest Corp, Alcoa Corp, Sells Vista Outdoor Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc

Novato, CA, based Investment company Hennessy Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ONEOK Inc, ArcBest Corp, Alcoa Corp, Jabil Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, sells Vista Outdoor Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Valmont Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hennessy Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 272 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HENNESSY ADVISORS INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 60 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
  2. Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 256,586 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.06%
  3. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 674,165 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
  4. Southern Co (SO) - 384,000 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%
  5. Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 334,877 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 410,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $121.82, with an estimated average price of $102.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 141,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 276,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Jabil Inc (JBL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 212,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 659,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.86 and $106.37, with an estimated average price of $98.32. The stock is now traded at around $89.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 134,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in United Natural Foods Inc by 241.70%. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $55.61, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 378,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AutoNation Inc (AN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 267.71%. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $131.04, with an estimated average price of $120.31. The stock is now traded at around $112.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 141,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Independent Bank Corp (INDB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Independent Bank Corp by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $91.72, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $83.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 92,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc by 115.79%. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $21.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 40.18%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $226.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 155,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19.

Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Sold Out: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $224.37 and $262.25, with an estimated average price of $245.27.

Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Sold Out: Mattel Inc (MAT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Mattel Inc. The sale prices were between $18.35 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $21.03.

Sold Out: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Sleep Number Corp. The sale prices were between $74.43 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $83.47.



