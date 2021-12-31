CVA Family Office, LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

- New Purchases: DFAC, DFAU, DFAI, DFUS, VUSB, DFAX, SCHY, JEPI, DFAE, MRVL, AVIG, DHI, NFLX, KLAC, PYPL, AVUV, PFF, CCI, ISRG, URI, AMD, HACK, FISV, TRMB, NOW, ARKF, IDNA, SPYG, AMT, BLK, CP, SPGI, CDW, BILL, XLP, PLD, AIG, ADP, DXCM, EL, IDXX, LRCX, MU, MCO, NVO, PRU, POOL, SHW, SYK, TJX, CHTR, NXPI, FOXF, PAVE, VCR, ALL, UHAL, APH, ADI, AZN, BK, BAX, CNC, ECL, EXC, F, FCX, LEN, MMC, MET, MORN, PPG, PHG, PHM, RIO, SIMO, SPG, TSM, TFX, TER, IBKR, TEL, LULU, MSCI, GM, IQV, BL, MRNA, IPAC, MUB, QQQJ, USIG, AAON, ASX, A, ALB, ALGN, AMP, AME, APA, ACGL, AZPN, AZO, ADSK, AVY, BLL, BIIB, BXP, BSX, BF.B, CBRE, CAJ, CE, ED, CPRT, DVN, DLR, DLTR, DOV, EFX, EQR, ERIC, FDX, BEN, IT, HAL, HOLX, HUM, MTCH, INFO, IEX, INCY, JBL, K, KEY, KR, LVS, LNC, LYV, MTB, MKTX, MAR, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MSI, NEM, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OKE, PCAR, PH, PRFT, PII, PFG, PGR, PEG, PSA, RJF, O, REGN, RMD, WRK, SAP, SBAC, SNY, SRE, SONY, SWK, SNPS, TROW, TSN, UDR, VLO, VTR, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WST, WMB, WEC, WEX, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, HEI.A, LEN.B, NXP, WNS, DFS, VMW, ULTA, FERG, FTNT, VRSK, DG, LEA, SPSC, KKR, LYB, APTV, ENPH, FANG, CRTO, ANET, SYF, NOMD, KEYS, LBRDK, KRNT, ETSY, OLLI, ATH, BHF, CDLX, GSHD, AVLR, RIVN, ARKK, ARKW, AVEM, DGRO, EUFN, IAU, IWO, VPL, ABMD, AAP, AMG, AKAM, ALK, Y, ADS, LNT, AMED, HES, ACC, AFG, IVZ, ANSS, WTRG, ARW, AGO, ATO, AVB, AXS, BHP, BP, BIO, CF, CHRW, CNA, CRH, CTRA, CDNS, KMX, CAH, CSL, CNP, LUMN, CERN, FIS, CHE, CHH, CHD, CHDN, CRUS, CTXS, CMA, NNN, DXC, COO, CPA, CUZ, WOLF, CCK, CW, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DKS, DISCA, DLB, DPZ, EMN, EIX, ENTG, EPR, EEFT, RE, EXAS, EXPE, EXPO, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FICO, FAST, FRT, PACW, FLS, FL, GME, GPS, GRMN, GE, GNTX, GSK, GPN, MNST, HIG, HA, EHC, HSY, HIW, HFC, HRL, HST, HUBB, IART, IFF, IP, IRM, JBHT, JKHY, J, JNPR, KIM, LPL, LKQ, LTC, LH, LII, LBTYA, BBWI, LAD, MGM, MKSI, MSM, MAN, MLM, MAS, MKC, MPW, MRCY, MOH, MPWR, VTRS, NRG, NVEC, NDAQ, NTAP, NYT, NXST, NDSN, NUAN, ON, ORI, OHI, OSK, PBCT, PKI, PVH, PXD, BPOP, QGEN, PWR, QDEL, REG, RF, RGEN, RHI, ROL, ROST, SEIC, STM, SIVB, SMG, STX, SEE, SGEN, XPO, SIRI, SKX, SNA, JOE, STLD, STE, SF, SUI, NLOK, SNX, TTWO, AXON, TDY, THO, TKR, TOL, TTE, TM, TSCO, USPH, PAG, UHS, UNM, VFC, VRSN, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAT, WLK, WHR, ZION, VIACA, BF.A, CMG, L, AEMD, TDG, VKI, TY, SPE, VPV, NCV, NVG, LDOS, LBTYK, SPR, BR, ACM, CLR, MASI, DISCK, RGA, AYTU, LAC, BUD, DMO, HHC, LPLA, TRGP, APO, AL, MOS, XYL, VAC, SPLK, CG, PANW, PNR, SRC, BERY, WDAY, CONE, FWONA, ECOM, NWS, MNDT, TWTR, BRX, TNDM, ALLE, ATHM, HLT, RARE, PAYC, ARES, JD, FWONK, CFG, CZR, HUBS, LBRDA, SYNH, AXTA, STOR, SEDG, EVH, UNVR, TRU, CC, RUN, PLNT, MSGS, NVCR, PSTG, HPE, SQ, TEAM, LSXMA, LSXMK, SITE, MBRX, TWLO, TTD, EVBG, COUP, LW, HWM, SD, FND, CVNA, IR, APPN, BKR, ROKU, MDB, SE, ADT, ZS, SPOT, CDAY, SMAR, WH, ELAN, RMED, PLAN, STNE, FOXA, FOX, PINS, ALC, UBER, CRWD, CHWY, AMCR, IAA, ADPT, DT, DDOG, CRNC, PTON, OPRT, SPT, RFM, RFM, VRM, DNB, LMND, DKNG, BSY, LESL, ABNB, CLOV, PLTK, OGN, DTM, UP, VSCO, GXO, SLVM, TOST, KD, ASTL, EMBK, ARKG, ARKX, AVDV, BOTZ, DIA, IHI, INDS, IWB, MGC, MGK, PICK, RSP, XLG, XLRE, XLY,
- Added Positions: SCHD, IEFA, VWO, FNDF, VGT, IJR, VBR, AAPL, GUNR, MSFT, VTI, GSLC, IJH, GOOGL, SCHP, IVV, IEMG, VOO, QQQ, SCHF, SCHC, VHT, AMZN, TIP, VCSH, VOX, BRK.B, FB, SCHE, TSLA, NVDA, JPM, MA, DHR, FNDB, FNDE, NEE, HD, TGT, V, ADBE, CSCO, PG, UNH, AGG, ABT, INTC, CRM, XOM, GOOG, COST, PFE, TMO, BAC, LLY, NKE, PEP, SBUX, WMT, DIS, AVGO, IVW, ACN, TFC, KO, FLRN, FNDA, FNDC, IWD, VYM, AMAT, HON, INTU, JNJ, LOW, WFC, ABBV, ZTS, T, MCD, LIN, TXN, UNP, RTX, EFG, MMM, AXP, AMGN, CSX, CVS, CVX, EW, MS, ORCL, QCOM, UPS, VYMI, BMY, COF, CMCSA, COP, DE, IBM, ITW, MDT, PNC, USB, ANTM, CWB, IJT, VIGI, VO, VTV, ASML, BDX, CAT, CTAS, CL, ETN, EMR, GD, HPQ, TT, MDLZ, LMT, NSC, BKNG, SLB, EBAY, MPC, CARR, EZM, IJK, VTEB, AFL, APD, MO, AEE, AON, BBY, CME, CI, CTSH, STZ, FDS, FITB, PEAK, HMC, ICE, NOC, PPL, PAYX, ROK, ROP, RDS.A, SO, LUV, TRV, STT, SYY, TXT, WAB, WM, BX, AWK, HCA, PSX, SHOP, KHC, FTV, SNAP, DOCU, OTIS, DLN, GVI, IBB, MTUM, QUAL, SCHA, SCHO, SHM, VB, VEA, VUG, CB, ABC, ADM, BA, CRL, SCHW, GLW, D, EPD, EQIX, FNB, GPC, LHX, HBAN, JCI, MAA, OXY, RSG, UAL, UL, WDC, XEL, XRX, DAL, PM, KMI, STAG, FBHS, AAL, DELL, CTVA, AGGY, BIV, DHS, EFV, GLD, HYG, ICF, IDV, SPLV, VGK, VWOB, VXF, XLC,
- Reduced Positions: QYLD, DVY, SCHZ, SCHX, XLK, EFAV, QDF, BNDX, VNQ, FTEC, VIG, DEM, FNDX, DUK, AGR, AJG, NVS, KMB, DD, CINF, ILMN, IVE, VZ, WBA, HDV, AMPE, GIS, DOW, EXPD, CLX, AEP, PSCT, IQDF, XLV, TMUS, ES, WELL, GILD, ESS, ETR, EOG, DEO, C, BMRN, WY, KBWP, SCHV, BCE,
- Sold Out: ARCC, CAG, PNW, SON, SPHD, DTD, ET, BABA, GOLD, SCHR, DES, HTA, NXQ, GPRO, NVST, BSCL, KTOS, TEVA, MLPA, SU, NVAX, XSLV,
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 551,523 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 234.00%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 309,493 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 319.41%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 37,258 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.45%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 36,005 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.65%
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 452,699 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 452,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)
CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 160,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 56,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 99,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 56,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 86,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 551,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.41%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 309,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9274.10%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 213,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 10724.05%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 320,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 86.65%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $405.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 36,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.71%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 99,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sonoco Products Co (SON)
CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $62.51, with an estimated average price of $59.7.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73.Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD)
CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $58.64 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $62.01.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $41.42 and $45.28, with an estimated average price of $43.33.
