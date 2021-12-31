CVA Family Office, LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, sells Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CVA Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q4, CVA Family Office, LLC owns 910 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 551,523 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 234.00% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 309,493 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 319.41% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 37,258 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.45% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 36,005 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.65% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 452,699 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. New Position

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 452,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 160,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 56,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 99,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 56,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 86,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 551,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.41%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 309,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9274.10%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 213,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 10724.05%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 320,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 86.65%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $405.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 36,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.71%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 99,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $62.51, with an estimated average price of $59.7.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $58.64 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $62.01.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $41.42 and $45.28, with an estimated average price of $43.33.