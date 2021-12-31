Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. Buys Netflix Inc, Broadcom Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Illinois Tool Works Inc

- New Purchases: NFLX, AVGO, ISRG, GNRC, AMP, MRVL,
- Added Positions: JPM, PYPL, V, ODFL, DHR, LLY, TECH, GLW, SPGI, TMO, ADI, PNC, ALL, NOW, ADSK, CTLT, FB, CMI, VZ, BLK, TGT, INTC, MA, UNH, CVX, NDAQ, INTU, LHX, CFG, EL, IP, LMT, SHW, HON, FAST, DHI, CMCSA, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, ITW, PFE, NVDA, HD, ZTS, AAPL, AMT, MSFT, EMR, TXN, SBUX, PG, PEP, MS, MCD, GD, USB, XOM, CSCO, BDX, ADM, AXP, GOOGL, COST, UNP, NUE, WMT, ABT, ADP, CAT, MMM, SYK, NEE, DIS, AGG,
- Sold Out: ATVI, DE, FISV, IBM, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of ARGUS INVESTORS' COUNSEL, INC.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 17,415 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.43%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 8,714 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,586 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,430 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 4,359 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $387.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 3,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $541.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $271.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $286.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39. The stock is now traded at around $300.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 694 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 43.45%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 22,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $276.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
