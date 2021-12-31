Deltec Asset Management Llc Buys EQT Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: OXY, CHGG, ROST, SNAP, CRWD, VIST, GS, JBLU, ADI, MBSC.U, PSTH, NVACU, DVN, XFIN, RSP, TGT, BSAC, BRK.B, RJAC.U, OLITU, EOG, SCMA, AEAE, SGII, ARTE, ARGU, DTRT, CFFSU, CENQ, ACAH, WRAC, PRBM, AMAT, IRRX.U, LFACU, LFACU, FST, ADEX, SZZLU, EDTX, EDTX, CLAR, VIEW, APN.U, PBAX, SUNL, UP, UPH, HYMC, CRKN,
- Added Positions: EQT, CZR, LYFT, XPO, AGCO, ALK, CRM, SONY, AVTR, AAPL, NCLH, NVDA, SYY, MS, DAL, MCHP, GTX, SE, AME, VALE, JNJ, INFY, CX, XP, SYNL, AAL, PBR, CHPM, CHK,
- Reduced Positions: MA, SPY, ATUS, V, BABA, ADBE, AMZN, GPS, GOOGL, IQLT, BTWN, F, MSFT, HD, BBD, UBER, BIDU, YNDX, SPGI, GAN, JBL, TSM, IBN, TLK, JD, ZNGA, BRPM, ARCO, HDB, MELI, OCUL, GOL, FMX, BTNB, IQV, CND, MRK, CPA, C, ABGI, DHHCU, HCICU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, HCARU, ATNX, TIMB, XERS, TWNI.U, GOOG, AENZ, CHT, GPRK, KEYS, ITUB, WMT, TTM, QQQ, ENDP,
- Sold Out: PYPL, GM, ATVI, ZG, FDX, FISV, JAZZ, QCOM, PAGS, CLVT, LEVI, CCK, FLEX, CHWY, FIS, MU, LIN, CAT, BERY, LUV, CMI, DFPH, DBDR, SGAM, KURI, SVOK, AGAC, ELAN, KWEB, CIB, TWTR, FORE, LVS, ENFA, TTWO, MDT, DGRO, SAVE, TMUS, WRAC.U, CENQU, DTRTU, HUGS.U, CIIGU, ARGUU, LOKB, ARTEU, CBAH, VAQC, VOSO, EMQQ, COIN, MACQ, PRBM.U, TME, RBAC, CFVI, BP, CMLT, EAT, NGAB, FSII, XOM, IP, CDOR, ATMR.U, CHTR, BOWX, SLVM,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 135,485 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,428 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,465 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.1%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 70,639 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 435,350 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $34.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 167,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87. The stock is now traded at around $98.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $31.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV (VIST)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $4.95 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $5.78. The stock is now traded at around $5.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 289,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: EQT Corp (EQT)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in EQT Corp by 106.94%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 778,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 323.46%. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $75.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 110,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 1659.05%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 184,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 512.68%. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $67.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 102,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 89.50%. The purchase prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33. The stock is now traded at around $118.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 72,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $223.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 43,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.
