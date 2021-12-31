Deltec Asset Management Llc Buys EQT Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EQT Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Lyft Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, General Motors Co, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deltec Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Deltec Asset Management Llc owns 254 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deltec+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 135,485 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,428 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,465 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.1% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 70,639 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 435,350 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $34.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 167,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87. The stock is now traded at around $98.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $31.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $4.95 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $5.78. The stock is now traded at around $5.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 289,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in EQT Corp by 106.94%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 778,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 323.46%. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $75.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 110,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 1659.05%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 184,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 512.68%. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $67.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 102,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 89.50%. The purchase prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33. The stock is now traded at around $118.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 72,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $223.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 43,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.