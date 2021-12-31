Portfolio Strategies, Inc. Buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Sells iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET, Invesco S&P 500 Equal W

New Purchases: QCLN, PAVE, DRIV, XLY, CIBR, HD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, sells iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Liberty All Star Equity Fund, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portfolio Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Portfolio Strategies, Inc. owns 48 stocks with a total value of $536 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 162,198 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) - 428,467 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 66,504 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN) - 495,236 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 211,854 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 495,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 583,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.04. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 520,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $182.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 66,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 236,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $363.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $101.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 185,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The sale prices were between $85.52 and $98.23, with an estimated average price of $91.57.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $290.94 and $321.86, with an estimated average price of $303.98.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The sale prices were between $46.58 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $49.21.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $7.88 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $8.44.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97.

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32.