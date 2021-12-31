PDS Planning, Inc Buys Apple Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells DocuSign Inc, Shinhan Financial Group Co, Medtronic PLC

New Purchases: IAGG, AGL, XLK, AMD, ESML, DFUS, ABB, VXUS, MGC, IYR, IXN, SCHW, DFAS, AMGN, WFC, LIN, SPGI, ITW, VSGX, EDU, NOK,

AAPL, AGG, VBR, VWO, VEA, IJH, ABBV, ABT, IVV, IGSB, REET, BSV, BNDX, VIG, MUB, FB, VIGI, SUB, AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL, VT, EEM, VEU, V, LPL, GOOG, VYM, ESGU, ESGE, QQQ, NVDA, VSCO, SCHD, SPY, VB, COST, BAC, VNQ, SBUX, PG, EMR, SUSB, CI, CHT, GGB, VOO, AMT, LOW, ANTM, ORCL, BKNG, SONY, TMO, TM, WEN, USB, UNP, WMT, LMT, AVGO, NKE, NFLX, BABA, ABNB, MCD, NOC, HDV, Reduced Positions: VO, BND, BBWI, T, DIS, VZ, PFE, SDY, VTI, UL, ISTB, GAL, IEMG, CMCSA, HBAN, HD, NEE, TSM, ADBE, VSS, AZN, BA, UMC, WOR, WIT, NVS, NVO, SMFG, NWG, TTM, SHOP, DG, PM, SYK, TGT, PYZ, SPHD, CVX, CSCO, GLW, KB, CNI, DEO, BMY, IWM, MO, JNJ, VTV, ASML, MMM, SCHA, VUG, RWO, NOW, GLD, PYPL, MEDP, ACWV, EEMV, IBM, PLD, ASX, AEP, AXP, AMAT, CAT, ABEV, LOAN, DHR, DUK, EQIX, XOM, MFG, INFY, INTC, KMB, KR, LYG, NI, NMR, QCOM, RY, SAP, CRM, TXN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, AbbVie Inc, sells DocuSign Inc, Shinhan Financial Group Co, Medtronic PLC, Snap Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PDS Planning, Inc. As of 2021Q4, PDS Planning, Inc owns 219 stocks with a total value of $523 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 839,079 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.56% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 208,584 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.44% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 183,420 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 61,426 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 249,881 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.13%

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 105,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $155.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 147.87%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $161.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 115,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 249,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 489,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 34.60%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $132.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 111,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $123.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 114,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.60%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 280,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $34.67, with an estimated average price of $32.05.

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.