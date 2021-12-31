PDS Planning, Inc Buys Apple Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells DocuSign Inc, Shinhan Financial Group Co, Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: IAGG, AGL, XLK, AMD, ESML, DFUS, ABB, VXUS, MGC, IYR, IXN, SCHW, DFAS, AMGN, WFC, LIN, SPGI, ITW, VSGX, EDU, NOK,
- Added Positions: AAPL, AGG, VBR, VWO, VEA, IJH, ABBV, ABT, IVV, IGSB, REET, BSV, BNDX, VIG, MUB, FB, VIGI, SUB, AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL, VT, EEM, VEU, V, LPL, GOOG, VYM, ESGU, ESGE, QQQ, NVDA, VSCO, SCHD, SPY, VB, COST, BAC, VNQ, SBUX, PG, EMR, SUSB, CI, CHT, GGB, VOO, AMT, LOW, ANTM, ORCL, BKNG, SONY, TMO, TM, WEN, USB, UNP, WMT, LMT, AVGO, NKE, NFLX, BABA, ABNB, MCD, NOC, HDV,
- Reduced Positions: VO, BND, BBWI, T, DIS, VZ, PFE, SDY, VTI, UL, ISTB, GAL, IEMG, CMCSA, HBAN, HD, NEE, TSM, ADBE, VSS, AZN, BA, UMC, WOR, WIT, NVS, NVO, SMFG, NWG, TTM, SHOP, DG, PM, SYK, TGT, PYZ, SPHD, CVX, CSCO, GLW, KB, CNI, DEO, BMY, IWM, MO, JNJ, VTV, ASML, MMM, SCHA, VUG, RWO, NOW, GLD, PYPL, MEDP, ACWV, EEMV, IBM, PLD, ASX, AEP, AXP, AMAT, CAT, ABEV, LOAN, DHR, DUK, EQIX, XOM, MFG, INFY, INTC, KMB, KR, LYG, NI, NMR, QCOM, RY, SAP, CRM, TXN,
- Sold Out: DOCU, MDT, SHG, D, GE, HON, TJX, RTX, SNAP, UBS, BBVA, SAN, SCHF,
These are the top 5 holdings of PDS Planning, Inc
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 839,079 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.56%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 208,584 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.44%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 183,420 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 61,426 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 249,881 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.13%
PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 105,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)
PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $155.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 147.87%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $161.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 115,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 249,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 489,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 34.60%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $132.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 111,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $123.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 114,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.60%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 280,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG)
PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $34.67, with an estimated average price of $32.05.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.
